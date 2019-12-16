You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Exxon, Chevron targeted by climate-activist investor group

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 8:04 PM

file78chfcxvygn17vmxp58t.jpg
Investor advocacy group Follow This has filed requests for shareholder votes at ExxonMobil and Chevron's annual meetings for the first time, asking the companies to align their plans with the Paris climate accord.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] The Dutch activist fund that has filed shareholder resolutions pressuring major oil companies in Europe to take action on climate change has set its sights on the US.

Investor advocacy group Follow This has filed requests for shareholder votes at ExxonMobil and Chevron's annual meetings for the first time, asking the companies to align their plans with the Paris climate accord. It has also filed resolutions for Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Equinor.

Big Oil has come under increasing pressure from investors and environmental groups to invest in cleaner fuels as part of a wider energy transition. While resolutions have so far been defeated, the group has gained public support from investors such as Dutch insurer Aegon and M&G Investments.

"We believe change comes from a small number of progressive investors, not the majority," head Mark Van Baal said in a phone interview.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chevron said it was too early to comment and that its board would review all proposals. "We have established greenhouse gas emission intensity reduction goals for upstream oil and natural gas, methane and flaring," spokesman Sean Comey said.

SEE ALSO

Chevron expects US$10-11b hit in Q4; plans sale of natural gas assets

"All shareholder proposals will go through the proper process in advance of the annual meeting," said Exxon spokesman Casey Norton.

Substituting Word

Earlier this year, Exxon shareholders were denied a vote on publishing targets to align its business with the Paris climate agreement after the Securities and Exchange Commission ruled against a resolution brought forward by the Church of England and New York State. The SEC said that Exxon's public disclosures "compare favorably" with its guidelines.

Follow This's Van Baal said that by substituting the word "targets" for "strategies" the resolution is less likely to be blocked on the grounds of micromanaging.

Follow This buys shares in oil companies in order to press them over emissions. Its resolutions ask companies to align their investments with the 2016 Paris accord, which seeks to limit global warming to less than two degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. The group also says scope three emissions - those produced by consumers of oil companies' products - should be included in targets.

In May, BP investors voted in favour of the company reporting in greater detail how its investments are compatible with the Paris agreement. A second, more stringent filing proposed by Follow This was not successful.

 

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Australians love rooftop panels. that's a problem for Big Solar

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Sunpower with 'buy', S$0.81 target price

Oil prices fall but hold near 3-month high on trade deal agreement

Hedge funds grow more bullish on coffee as Brazil’s reserves vanish

Trudeau says Canadian farmers hit by trade disputes should be helped faster

Pork crisis makes pig farmer world’s fastest-rising billionaire

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 08:49 PM
Real Estate

Mortgages are now in vogue for Manhattan's luxury condo buyers

[NEW YORK] For the world's wealthiest, paying cash for a lavish Manhattan apartment was the ultimate status symbol....

Dec 16, 2019 08:10 PM
Life & Culture

Burglars nab jewellery worth £50m from British celeb Tamara Ecclestone

[LONDON] Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated £50...

Dec 16, 2019 08:01 PM
Consumer

H&M's Q4 sales growth takes hit from later Black Friday

[STOCKHOLM] H&M reported a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter sales reflecting a later Black...

Dec 16, 2019 07:53 PM
Government & Economy

US seeks Christmas peace with North Korea as deadline looms

[SEOUL] US President Donald Trump's top envoy to North Korea countered Kim Jong Un's threat of a Christmas...

Dec 16, 2019 07:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australians love rooftop panels. that's a problem for Big Solar

[SYDNEY] With its sunny skies and plenty of available land, it's not hard to see why large-scale solar projects were...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly