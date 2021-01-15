You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Exxon investigated by SEC over Permian property valuations: WSJ

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 10:10 PM

AK_exm_1501.jpg
Exxon Mobil is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a whistleblower complaint from an employee alleging the overvaluation of property in the Permian Basin, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Exxon Mobil is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a whistleblower complaint from an employee alleging the overvaluation of property in the Permian Basin, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Several people involved in the valuation complained during a 2019 internal assessment that workers were being forced to use unrealistic assumptions about how quickly wells could be drilled to reach a higher valuation, the Journal reported, citing a copy of the complaint. At least one of the workers who complained was fired in 2020, the Journal said.

Exxon shares dropped as much as 4 per cent in pre-market trading in New York on Friday. Exxon and the SEC declined to comment on the investigation, the Journal said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Ocean Tankers fails to strike out PetroChina's writs against vessels

Gold rises on US stimulus hopes, dovish Fed stance

GE sues Siemens Energy over stolen trade secrets

Oil prices climb on Chinese data, dollar weakness

17 parties have signed NDAs to explore investing in Hyflux: JMs

Borrelli Walsh: 17 interested parties in Hyflux

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 10:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup profit beats, but shares dip on higher costs, weak revenue

[NEW YORK] Citigroup reported a 7 per cent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, beating market expectations...

Jan 15, 2021 09:51 PM
Consumer

Malaysian medical glove exports face more delays amid shipping container shortage

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's medical glove makers face weeks of delays in delivering products to customers abroad due...

Jan 15, 2021 09:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo records surprise quarterly profit

[NEW YORK] Wells Fargo & Co reported a surprise quarterly profit on Friday, as stabilising credit costs helped...

Jan 15, 2021 09:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng-led consortium buys BreadTalk building in S$118 million sale and leaseback

A CONSORTIUM led by mainboard-listed Lian Beng Group will buy the BreadTalk IHQ Building in Tai Seng in a S$118...

Jan 15, 2021 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines senators query government's preference for China vaccine

[MANILA] Philippine senators on Friday questioned the government's preference for the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine after...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's GIC, three others invest US$720 million in software firm ThoughtWorks

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

Broker's take: OCBC turns positive on aviation, maintains 'sell' on SIA

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for