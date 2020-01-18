You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Exxon to start loading first crude cargo from Guyana this weekend

Sat, Jan 18, 2020 - 9:40 AM

rk_ExxonMobil_180120.jpg
The first-ever cargo of Guyana's crude for export is scheduled to begin loading this weekend so the oil can be processed at Exxon Mobil's refining system, the company told Reuters on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GEORGETOWN] The first-ever cargo of Guyana's crude for export is scheduled to begin loading this weekend so the oil can be processed at Exxon Mobil's refining system, the company told Reuters on Friday.

Exxon has so far made 15 discoveries of oil reserves in Guyana, turning a risky exploration venture into one of the world's most promising oil mega-projects. The company is entitled to the first two crude cargoes to be exported from the Liza field, which it shares with US-based Hess Corp and China's CNOOC.

The Exxon-led consortium has discovered more than six billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas resources off Guyana's coast, which could eventually produce 750,000 barrels per day.

Those finds are turning Guyana, an impoverished nation with no history of crude output that borders longtime producers Venezuela and Brazil, into a hot property for oil investment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The tanker Yannis P, flagged by the Marshall Islands, arrived on Friday in Guyanese waters. It plans to transport up to one million barrels of Guyana's Liza crude, which would arrive into the United Kingdom in late January, according to Refinitiv Eikon's vessel tracking data.

SEE ALSO

Exxon, partners set US$4.4b for mega oil project in Guyana

The shipments following the two Exxon cargoes are to be taken in February by Hess and Guyana's government. The government already awarded its first three cargoes of Liza crude to Royal Dutch Shell through an open-market tender.

Guyana's first crude production started in December, ahead of schedule. 

REUTERS

 

Energy & Commodities

Oil steadies as Chinese economy offsets trade optimism

Palladium's relentless rally pushes it above US$2,500 an ounce

China 2019 pork production falls 21.3% from a year ago

Oil ends higher, as trade deal progress spurs energy demand hopes

Deutsche Bank-led group makes sole bid for Jindal India's debt

Unplanned outages at North American refineries hit five-year high: data

BREAKING

Jan 18, 2020 11:40 AM
Life & Culture

'Hundreds' likely affected by Chinese virus: researchers

[LONDON] The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely...

Jan 18, 2020 11:27 AM
Transport

Toyota shifts Tacoma pickup assembly from US to Mexico

[WEST NEW YORK] Toyota on Friday said it was moving assembly operations for its popular Tacoma pickups from the...

Jan 18, 2020 11:23 AM
Government & Economy

Turkish hackers target Greek government websites, stock exchange

[ATHENS] Turkish hackers claimed Friday to have hijacked for more than 90 minutes the official websites of the Greek...

Jan 18, 2020 10:47 AM
Life & Culture

US dumps huge amounts of sand on Miami Beach to tackle climate change erosion

[UNITED STATES] Dozens of trucks have started dumping hundreds of thousands of tons of sand on Miami Beach as part...

Jan 18, 2020 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, EU chief to meet in Davos as US tariffs loom over digital tax: sources

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump is expected to meet with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen in Davos, Switzerland, next week,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly