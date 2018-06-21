ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

ExxonMobil XXONMOBIL has started production from two new multi-billion dollar plants producing petrochemicals used in adhesives and manufacturing tires.

The first plant equipped to produce up of 90,000 tonnes annually of its proprietary product, Escorez hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins, is the world’s largest of its kind, the supermajor said on Thursday. Hydrogenated hydrocarbon resins are used in hot-melt adhesives, typically used in packing or baby diapers.

The second plant will produce premium halobutyl rubber used in the manufacturing of tires. It is equipped with an annual output capacity of 140,000 tonnes.

These two new plants fall under a multi-billion dollar expansion project at ExxonMobil’s integrated manufacturing complex in Singapore.

The project, which was completed safely and on schedule, employed over 5,500 contract workers at the peak of its construction.

The two plants will add 140 jobs to ExxonMobil’s existing workforce of more than 2,500 at its Singapore manufacturing complex. ExxonMobil has more than 4,000 employees in Singapore.

The start-up of the new plants followed the completion of ExxonMobil’s acquisition of Jurong Aromatics Corporation's Jurong Island plant in August 2017. The aromatics plant is one of the largest in the world.

“With these latest additions, we are well-positioned to serve customers in key Asian growth markets,” said Gan Seow Kee, chairman and managing director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. “The expansion helps to further establish Singapore as a key producer of fuels and petrochemical products, particularly products that help our customers improve fuel economy and reduce emissions.”

The new plants expand on ExxonMobil’s flexible steam cracking capability in Singapore, which provides a range of feedstocks for upgraded specialty products to meet growing long-term demand in Asia Pacific. The Singapore complex also includes a new cogeneration unit at the refinery, bringing the total cogeneration capacity of the site to over 440 megawatts, which will help reduce emissions

and support more efficient use of energy.

“ExxonMobil’s continued investments in Singapore underscores our efforts to be a competitive location for high value chemicals manufacturing to serve fast growing markets in Asia,” said Chng Kai Fong, managing director, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

“Such investments are aligned with EDB’s efforts to build a strong Singaporean core as workers will undergo upgrading to build new capabilities and take on high value-added jobs.”