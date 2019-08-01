You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Fonterra's June milk output in New Zealand jumps 14%

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 12:26 PM

nz_fonterra_010848.jpg
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, on Thursday said milk production in June climbed 13.9 per cent year-on-year in New Zealand, as mild weather conditions improved collection in the current season.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, on Thursday said milk production in June climbed 13.9 per cent year-on-year in New Zealand, as mild weather conditions improved collection in the current season.

New Zealand milk collection rose 8 per cent from a year ago in June, the first month of the 2019/20 season, the company said.

The dairy exporter, however, said Australian milk output declined 13.6 per cent in May due to reduced herd sizes and high input costs.

In May, the firm said it would shut a plant in Australia as reduced supplemental feeding, increased cow cull rates and a high number of farmers leaving the industry has dented its output in the country.

The group's dairy exports from New Zealand climbed 17.1 per cent in May compared with a year-ago period, driven by whole milk powder and fluid milk products, while exports from Australia rose 1.7 per cent.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Chinese billionaire indicted in US$1.8b tariff evasion scheme

Oil rises as US crude stocks fall again, Federal Reserve cuts interest rates

Singapore to house Neste's biggest renewable products plant

Opec oil output hits lowest since 2011 on Saudi cut, sanctions

Sweden’s biggest cities face power shortage after fuel-tax hike

American taste for green power deals is about to hit Germany

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_STbanks_010819_44.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 bank customers keen to try digital banks: JD Power study

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre resists creditor's application for JM; claims it has no knowledge of certain debts

nz_singtel_010836.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Great Eastern, SIA, SGX, Roxy Pacific, BRC, Lian Beng, KSH, Heeton

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly