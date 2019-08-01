Fonterra's June milk output in New Zealand jumps 14%

Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, on Thursday said milk production in June climbed 13.9 per cent year-on-year in New Zealand, as mild weather conditions improved collection in the current season.

New Zealand milk collection rose 8 per cent from a year ago in June, the first month of the 2019/20 season, the company said.

The dairy exporter, however, said Australian milk output declined 13.6 per cent in May due to reduced herd sizes and high input costs.

In May, the firm said it would shut a plant in Australia as reduced supplemental feeding, increased cow cull rates and a high number of farmers leaving the industry has dented its output in the country.

The group's dairy exports from New Zealand climbed 17.1 per cent in May compared with a year-ago period, driven by whole milk powder and fluid milk products, while exports from Australia rose 1.7 per cent.

REUTERS