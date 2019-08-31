You are here

Gas pipeline in Nigeria's Delta state shut following breach

Sat, Aug 31, 2019 - 6:56 AM

[YENAGOA] A gas pipeline in Nigeria's Delta state was shut down on Friday following a breach, according to state oil company NNPC and local authorities.

Locals in Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South area of Delta state reported an explosion on the pipeline, though NNPC said the pipeline was shut down following a leak. Police said they were investigating the situation.

Two local residents said there was an explosion.

"NPDC are saying that it was a rupture and not fire, but my men have gone there to find out," said Adeyinka Adeleke, a senior police officer in Delta state.

NNPC spokesman Ndu Ughamadu said the company had ordered the pipeline closed following a leak and that repair works would commence soon.

The pipeline flows from Oil Mining License 34, which is owned by Nigeria Petroleum Development, a subsidiary of NNPC, and Nigerian company ND Western.

OML 34 produces an average of 390 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, and 17,000 barrels per day of oil and condensates.

Gas processed from the field goes into the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline, which feeds Egbin power plant, the largest in Nigeria.

