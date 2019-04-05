You are here

Germany to approve aid package for mining regions - report

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 11:01 PM

[BERLIN] The German government plans to approve after Easter an aid package for the mining regions affected by its plans to phase out coal by 2038, the RND group of newspapers reported on Friday, citing an economy ministry blueprint.

The plan envisages 14 billion euros (S$21.28 billion) of aid for the four states affected by the coal exit and 26 billion euros in direct federal investments in the mining regions.

The Bundestag lower house of parliament will be asked to approve the assistance package this year once the cabinet has given it the green light after Easter, RND said.

REUTERS

