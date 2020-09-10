You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold at one-week high as weak dollar supports; ECB meet in focus

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 12:13 PM

nz_gold_100971.jpg
Gold steadied near a one-week high on Thursday as the US dollar weakened, but the yellow metal traded in a narrow US$8 range as investors held back from making large bets ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy decision due later in the day.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold steadied near a one-week high on Thursday as the US dollar weakened, but the yellow metal traded in a narrow US$8 range as investors held back from making large bets ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy decision due later in the day.

Spot gold was flat at US$1,945.87 per ounce by 3.07am GMT, after hitting its highest since Sept 3 at US$1,950.51 on Wednesday.

US gold futures were steady at US$1,955.50.

"The US dollar is a bit lower, stocks bounced a bit and that essentially carried over to gold as well," said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Asian stock markets on Thursday snapped their longest losing streak since February following a bounce on Wall Street, while the dollar index slipped from four-week highs, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

SEE ALSO

Yen rises, US dollar steadies as market slides

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The ECB meeting is an important piece of event risk... At some extent gold is may be waiting not even just the ECB, also for the US CPI data and the Federal Reserve next week," Mr Spivak said.

The ECB is all but certain to keep policy unchanged when it announces its decision at 11.45am GMT, which will then followed by a news conference by its president Christine Lagarde.

The US central bank will follow closely with a two-day meeting set for next week.

Major central banks have rolled out unprecedented stimulus measures and kept interest rates low, driving gold to new highs because of its role as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

"Ample money supply, lower interest rates and macro uncertainty should support gold investment," ANZ analysts said in a note. "Physical demand is recovering, so we see the gold price reaching US$2,300/oz next year."

Elsewhere, silver was steady at US$27.02 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4 per cent to US$919.24 and palladium gained 1 per cent at US$2,295.85.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

AGV director in CAD probe unwilling to step down

Oil prices edge up off three-month lows, but demand concerns persist

SCI shares jump on Day 1 of ex-entitlements trade; Sembmarine inches lower

Natural gas getting coal's bad rep in the rich world

When dark clouds bring hope for prosperity in India

Second wave of floating storage triggered by ailing oil market

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 10, 2020 12:33 PM
Real Estate

Thai central bank says housing loan rules still necessary

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank believes mortgage rules are still necessary and are not a problem for the property...

Sep 10, 2020 12:23 PM
Technology

Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news

[BRUSSELS] Two years after agreeing to a self-regulatory code of practice to tackle disinformation, Facebook,...

Sep 10, 2020 12:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Nomura hires UBS's Ravi Raju in Asia wealth push

INVESTMENT bank Nomura on Thursday appointed Ravi Raju as head of international wealth management, a newly created...

Sep 10, 2020 12:05 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea draws extra 7.8t won budget to help small businesses, households

[SEOUL] South Korea is preparing the fourth supplementary budget of this year of around US$6.6 billion to aid...

Sep 10, 2020 11:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Dairy Farm to 'add' on 'palatable valuations'

CGS-CIMB has upgraded its recommendation on Pan-Asian supermarket and convenience-store operator, Dairy Farm...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sunningdale, Sembcorp, AGV, Raffles Education

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.4%

Joint bank accounts may come under more scrutiny in debt chase

August new home sales surge to 11-month high on pent-up demand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.