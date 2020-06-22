Gold drives toward highest since 2012 on virus resurgence concern

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[HONG KONG] Gold pushed toward the highest level since 2012, lifted by concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections and growing uncertainty in Hong Kong after China released details of a proposed national security law.
Bullion was supported as cases across the US Sun Belt surged...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes