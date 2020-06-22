You are here

Gold drives toward highest since 2012 on virus resurgence concern

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 1:04 PM

[HONG KONG] Gold pushed toward the highest level since 2012, lifted by concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections and growing uncertainty in Hong Kong after China released details of a proposed national security law.

Bullion was supported as cases across the US Sun Belt surged...

