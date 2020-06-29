You are here

Gold edges closer to US$1,800 as virus cases surpass 10 million

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 2:57 PM

Gold futures edged closer toward US$1,800 an ounce.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Gold futures edged closer toward US$1,800 an ounce -- a level last seen at the end of 2011 -- as demand for haven assets surged amid concerns over rising coronavirus infections.

Bullion is heading for its best quarter since 2016 as deaths surpassed 500,000 worldwide and confirmed...

