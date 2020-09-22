You are here

Gold edges higher as US dollar halts surge on Covid worries

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Gold, which is often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen nearly 26 per cent this year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold prices on Tuesday inched up after slumping 3.4 per cent in the previous session, as the resurgent US dollar held on to overnight gains, while economic concerns over fresh rounds of coronavirus-induced lockdowns across Europe also helped buoy the metal.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,918.20 per ounce by 1252 GMT. Bullion prices fell to their lowest level since Aug 12 at US$1,882.70 on Monday as the US dollar soared to an almost six-week high.

A firmer US dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. US gold futures gained 0.6 per cent to US$1,921.50 on Tuesday.

The US dollar index was down 0.1 per cent against its rivals, after having strengthened to its highest in more than a month on Monday.

The Federal Reserve remains committed to using all the tools at its disposal to help the US economy recover from the blow delivered by the coronavirus pandemic, Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday, ahead of his three-day of testimony to Congress this week.

A surge in fresh coronavirus infections in countries such as France, Austria or the Netherlands are worrying, German health minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, adding that Germany will sooner or later import cases from there.

Britain will face an exponentially growing death rate from Covid-19 within weeks unless urgent action is taken to halt a rapidly spreading second wave of the outbreak, the country's senior medics said on Monday.

The world's largest 50 investment banks are on track to double their income from precious metals this year to around US$2.5 billion, most of it from gold, Coalition, a banking consultancy, told Reuters.

Silver gained 1.1 per cent to US$25 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6 per cent to US$886.20 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to US$2,285.44.

REUTERS

