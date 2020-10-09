Gold gains 1% on dollar retreat, US stimulus hopes

Gold prices rose 1 per cent on Friday due to a weaker US dollar and was headed for a second straight weekly gain, with the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge bolstered by renewed optimism over a new US coronavirus relief package.

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose 1 per cent on Friday due to a weaker US dollar and was headed for a second straight weekly gain, with the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge bolstered by renewed optimism over a new US coronavirus relief package.

Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,907.16 per ounce by 6.31am GMT. It was up 0.4 per cent for the week.

US gold futures were up 1 per cent at US$1,912.40.

The dollar index dropped against rivals, en route to a second straight weekly fall.

"With renewed hopes for another fiscal stimulus, we saw the dollar decline, inflation expectations pick up and risk returning to the table. All these factors are pushing gold higher," said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.

Talks resumed between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over the coronavirus aid plan.

A widening lead for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was also seen as opening the way for a big economic stimulus.

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has gained nearly 26 per cent this year, boosted by unprecedented stimulus globally to cushion the pandemic's economic impact.

"Should spot gold be able to notch a higher high past the US$1,920 resistance level, that should confirm its recent uptrend over the past fortnight and assure its grip on the US$1,900 handle for the near future, provided dollar doesn't throw a wrench into the works," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.

Mirroring the metal's appeal, gold-backed exchange traded funds added more than 1,000 tonnes of bullion worth US$60 billion to their stockpile in the first nine months of 2020, the World Gold Council said on Thursday.

Silver rose 1.5 per cent to US$24.17 per ounce and was up 2 per cent for the week. Platinum gained 1.5 per cent to US$875.33 and palladium was 0.5 per cent higher at US$2,383.16.

