You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold prices dip on trade deal optimism, strong US jobs data

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 9:48 AM

WH_gold_021177.jpg
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,511.27 per ounce by 0105 GMT, while US gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$1,514.10 per ounce.
PHOTO: METALOR TECHNOLOGIES

[BENGALURU] Gold prices slipped on Monday on signs that a US-China trade deal could be signed this month and as a string of strong economic data bolstered investors' appetite for riskier assets, taking some shine off the precious metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

- Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,511.27 per ounce by 0105 GMT, while US gold futures were up 0.2 per cent at US$1,514.10 per ounce.

- The United States and China on Friday said they made progress in talks aimed at defusing a nearly 16-month-long trade war that has harmed the global economy, and US officials said a deal could be signed this month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

- Markets took further optimism from some economic data last week that eased apprehensions of a slowdown fuelled by the long-drawn trade war between the world's two largest economies.

SEE ALSO

BT's Garage grabs startup gold at Asian Digital Media Awards

- In the latest addition, US job growth slowed less than expected in October, while hiring in the prior two months was stronger than previously estimated, data from the Labor Department showed.

- China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for October rose to 51.7 from 51.4 the prior month, data showed on Friday, for a third straight month of expansion. Economists had expected a dip to 51.0.

- Asian shares rose to 14-week highs on Monday, as growing optimism over US-China trade talks and upbeat US job data boosted global investors' appetite for riskier assets.

- Last week, the Fed cut interest rates for a third time this year, but signalled there would be no further reductions unless the economy takes a turn for the worse.

- In Europe, the new head of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde will be giving her first speech in the role later in the day and markets expect she will stick to easy policy script left by her predecessor, Mario Draghi.

- The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was slightly down at 97.215.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Asia-Pacific's 2nd-richest woman Gina Rinehart's wealth swells as family split lingers

Growth in China's LNG imports tumbles as economy slows

SP Group sees greener future for Singapore in trading power with neighbours

Norway's Ugland says nine crew abducted by pirates from vessel off Benin

CEO behind Occidental, Anadarko mega-deal faces investor scrutiny

Saudi Arabia gives approval for Aramco IPO

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

New grant for Singapore workplaces to promote active mobility

[SINGAPORE] More money will be given to help workplaces build facilities such as showers and changing rooms to...

Nov 4, 2019 09:34 AM
Banking & Finance

European asset managers care more about climate change: study

[LONDON] European asset managers are more likely to seek to hold companies to account over global warming than their...

Nov 4, 2019 09:30 AM
Banking & Finance

Citi drops off China property website Fangdd's US$78m US IPO after fee dispute: sources

[HONG KONG] After months of work, Citigroup Inc was absent from a Chinese real estate website's US$78 million US...

Nov 4, 2019 09:23 AM
Stocks

Banks cap Australian shares after Westpac results; NZ rises

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Monday as signs of headway in Sino-US trade talks supported risk appetite, but...

Nov 4, 2019 09:22 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.3% to 3,240.24

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Monday morning, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.3 per cent, or 10.81 points...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly