You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold resumes losing streak as volatility roils global markets

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 3:34 PM

file78oqi6eqkm8z2nqthl.jpg
Gold resumed losses in volatile trading across markets as governments and central banks flagged they'll take more aggressive action to handle the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE] Gold resumed losses in volatile trading across markets as governments and central banks flagged they'll take more aggressive action to handle the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

Prices fell as much as 1.1 per cent, erasing earlier gains. Bullion had dropped for five days through Monday as traders sold the metal to cover margin calls in other markets. US stock futures once again fell by their limit after the index gained 6 per cent on Tuesday.

"The sharp rise in US markets on Tuesday had briefly relieved the mad scramble for cash, likewise supporting gold prices into the Wednesday session," said Pan Jingyi, a market strategist at IG Asia in Singapore. "It may still be too early to call a bottom with the highly volatile markets we have on hand. Even as we expect gold prices to trade higher given its safe haven appeal, in the very short-term prices may continue to be whipsawed alongside the market."

Traders are weighing the effectiveness of a wave of fiscal and monetary stimulus to try and stem the economic damage from the virus pandemic. The Federal Reserve signalled on Tuesday it will intervene in short-term credit markets, while the Trump administration is discussing a plan that could amount to as much as US$1.2 trillion in spending, including direct payments of US$1,000 or more to Americans within two weeks.

Spot bullion was 0.7 per cent lower at US$1,517.61 an ounce at 2.04pm in Singapore, after earlier gaining as much as 1.2 per cent. The metal tumbled on Friday to cap the steepest weekly loss since 1983. Holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds declined for a third day on Tuesday, according to initial data compiled by Bloomberg.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus could impact Sodexo's annual revenue by US$2.2b

In other precious metals, silver dropped 0.9 per cent, platinum fell 0.6 per cent and palladium slumped 3.3 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil slumps to lowest since 2003 on global recession threat

Indonesia president considers cutting fuel price amid coronavirus

Exxon pays more to borrow amid market turmoil

Malaysia palm plantations forced to shut for two weeks during virus curbs

2 Catalist-listed firms halt Malaysia operations to comply with lockdown

Brent crude sinks below US$30 a barrel as recession fears weigh

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 03:30 PM
Consumer

Coronavirus could impact Sodexo's annual revenue by US$2.2b

[PARIS] French catering and food services group Sodexo on Wednesday suspended its annual forecast and said the...

Mar 18, 2020 03:17 PM
Government & Economy

108,000 Singapore workers affected by coronavirus will each receive up to S$300

[SINGAPORE] A one-time payment of up to S$300 will be given to about 108,000 workers who lose their jobs or suffer...

Mar 18, 2020 03:15 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop more than 6% as virus sparks recession fears

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed more than 6 per cent lower on Wednesday on fears that policy impetus against...

Mar 18, 2020 02:59 PM
Real Estate

Asset managers suspend UK property funds on coronavirus turbulence

[LONDON] Asset managers Kames Capital and Janus Henderson said on Tuesday they had temporarily suspended dealings in...

Mar 18, 2020 02:54 PM
Transport

Volkswagen halts output at three Polish plants over coronavirus

[WARSAW] Volkswagen will halt the production of commercial vehicles at its plants in Poznan, Swarzedz and Wrzesnia...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.