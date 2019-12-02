You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold slips on firm US dollar, positive China factory data

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 1:05 PM

WH_gold_021266.jpg
Gold prices fell on Monday as investors turned to riskier assets on signs of economic growth following reports of an expanding Chinese factory sector and a rising US dollar reduced demand.
PHOTO: METALOR TECHNOLOGIES

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell on Monday as investors turned to riskier assets on signs of economic growth following reports of an expanding Chinese factory sector and a rising US dollar reduced demand.

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,459.23 per ounce by 0332 GMT. Prices earlier touched their highest since Nov 22.

US gold futures shed 0.5 per cent to US$1,465.30.

"A slightly stronger dollar has weighed on investor appetite for gold, as well as some slightly more positive data, so this is causing gold to drift a little bit lower," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An unexpected expansion in factory activity during November in China, the world's second-largest economy and biggest gold user, spurred investors into equity markets and reduced the interest in safe-haven bullion.

SEE ALSO

Oil rebounds as Iraq signals deeper cuts ahead of Opec+ meeting

This followed official government data on Saturday that also showed an expansion.

Investor demand for gold was further pressured by the rising US dollar, which makes US dollar-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

The uncertainty around a resolution to the 17-month-old trade dispute between the United States and China has supported gold, with reports that a preliminary agreement has now stalled because of US legislation supporting protestors in Hong Kong and Chinese demands that the United States roll back its tariffs as part of phase one deal.

"Nothing particularly has really changed (on the trade front) from last week, the market remains in the dark about how things will progress. Investor appetite for gold is just waning a little bit on lack of direction," Mr Hynes said.

Gold has risen more than 13 per cent this year mainly due to the trade dispute war driving demand for safe assets.

"The fundamentals are still quite supportive, this lull is not going to last too much longer. Maybe into year end we will see gold prices recommit the uptrend we saw earlier this year," Mr Hynes said, adding until then gold will trade between US$1,450-US$1,500.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.6 per cent to US$16.92 per ounce, platinum shed 0.4 per cent to US$896.72 and palladium was down 0.1 per cent to US$1,840.09.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Nigerian farmers hope to spread shea butter wealth

S Korea to suspend 25% of coal plants to fight pollution

Thailand reverses ban on weed killer linked to cancer

Oil rebounds as Iraq signals deeper cuts ahead of Opec+ meeting

Vietnam signs 2020 crude oil supply deal with SOCAR

Opec Nov oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting

BREAKING

Dec 2, 2019 01:19 PM
Banking & Finance

China may slow up on IPOs amid waning investor interest

[BEIJING] China moved to calm market concerns about recent heavy equity issuance amid signs investors are losing...

Dec 2, 2019 12:54 PM
Real Estate

CBRE's Brenda Ong named head of Cushman's industrial, logistics business in Singapore

REAL estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield has appointed Brenda Ong as the head of its industrial and...

Dec 2, 2019 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong says unrest costing 2 percentage points of GDP growth

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong is expected to record its first budget deficit since 2004 with the economy sustaining damage...

Dec 2, 2019 12:41 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks skid 1.5% on foreign investor selling amid HK unrest

[SEOUL] South Korean shares slid 1.5 per cent on Friday as foreign investors sold local equities amid persistent...

Dec 2, 2019 12:41 PM
Real Estate

Tuas Avenue 6 industrial site on reserve list triggered for tender: JTC

JTC on Monday said it has accepted an application to put up an industrial site at Tuas Avenue 6 for sale by public...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly