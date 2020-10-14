You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Gold struggles for traction as US dollar holds firm

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 12:51 PM

nz_gold_141020.jpg
Gold struggled to gain traction on Wednesday and was stuck below the key US$1,900/ounce psychological level, as lack of an agreement on additional US fiscal stimulus helped the US dollar stay firm.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Gold struggled to gain traction on Wednesday and was stuck below the key US$1,900/ounce psychological level, as lack of an agreement on additional US fiscal stimulus helped the US dollar stay firm.

Spot gold was steady at US$1,895.04 per ounce by 3.16am GMT, after declining 1.6 per cent in the previous session. US gold futures were also unchanged at US$1,898.30.

"We saw a strong rise in the dollar and that seems to be the main catalyst (for gold)," said DailyFx currency strategist Ilya Spivak, adding that some optimism over a new US stimulus package had also started to fade.

The dollar index held on to gains after bouncing off a three-week low on Tuesday, also helped by renewed questions over a Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Asian equities fell.

Hopes for the passage of a new coronavirus relief package faded as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected a US$1.8 trillion relief proposal from the White House, saying it "falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demand".

SEE ALSO

Top battery makers in talks over US$20b Indonesia EV plans

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Republican-led Senate would vote next week on a targeted, US$500-billion aid bill, while Democrats hold out for trillions in relief.

Also weighing on gold's appeal was the International Monetary Fund's statement that forecasts for the global economy were "somewhat less dire" as wealthy countries and China rebounded more quickly than expected from coronavirus lockdowns.

"The report had led analysts to believe that less stimulus rather than more would be needed to pull out of the recession caused by the pandemic," Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has gained 25 per cent this year, boosted by massive stimulus measures unveiled globally to cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Silver fell 0.1 per cent to US$24.14 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.8 per cent to US$871.82 and palladium gained 0.6 per cent to US$2,329.45.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

ConocoPhillips in talks to buy Concho Resources in big shale bet

Top battery makers in talks over US$20b Indonesia EV plans

Wilmar unit YKA's IPO shares to start trading on Shenzhen bourse on Oct 15

Oil rises nearly 2% as robust China trade data offsets returning supply

Wiluan family loses bid to stop JM order on KS Energy

Shanghai-listed firm to take stake in Zheneng Jinjiang, plans cash offer

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 02:47 PM
Consumer

Just Eat Takeaway's order growth jumps as online delivery surge continues

[AMSTERDAM] European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com on Wednesday said it had received 46 per cent more...

Oct 14, 2020 02:47 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's king postpones meetings due to coronavirus curbs

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah has postponed all meetings scheduled for the next two weeks due to...

Oct 14, 2020 02:37 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei recoups losses but stalled vaccine trials, stimulus talks weigh

[TOKYO] Japan's stock benchmark Nikkei recouped early losses on Wednesday to close marginally higher, but sentiment...

Oct 14, 2020 02:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

ConocoPhillips in talks to buy Concho Resources in big shale bet

[NEW YORK] ConocoPhillips is in talks to acquire rival Concho Resources, according to people familiar with the...

Oct 14, 2020 02:26 PM
Technology

Chip-tech maker ASML posts growth despite Covid-19

[THE HAGUE] Dutch microchip machine maker ASML reported on Wednesday greater than expected sales during the third...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Stocks to watch: Medtecs, SPH, Frasers Property, Wilmar, Top Glove, iFast

Hong Kong: Stocks reopen with gains

Singapore GDP contraction slows to 7% in Q3, propped up by manufacturing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for