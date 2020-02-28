You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities
VIRUS OUTBREAK

Goldman sees safe-haven gold hitting US$1,800

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200228_GOLD28_4047206.jpg
Gold is near a seven-year high, supported by an increasing number of coronavirus cases worldwide that threatens to curtail economic activity. It has outperformed traditional haven currencies.
BT FILE PHOTO

New York

GOLDMAN Sachs Group boosted its gold forecast to US$1,800 an ounce as the coronavirus, depressed real rates, and increased focus on the US election continue to drive demand for the metal as a haven.

The bank raised its 12-month projection by US$200, and said "in the event that the virus effect spreads to Q2, we could see gold top US$1,800/oz already on a three-month basis".

Spot gold, which is up more than 8 per cent this year, traded at US$1,651.70 an ounce on Thursday.

Gold is trading near a seven-year high, supported by an increasing number of coronavirus cases worldwide that threaten to curtail global economic activity. The metal has outperformed traditional haven currencies including the Japanese yen and Swiss franc as "the haven of last resort", Goldman analyst Mikhail Sprogis said in a note on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO

WHO can learn from IMF in handling pandemics

The bank expects prices to climb to US$1,700 an ounce in three months, and to US$1,750 in six months. It previously forecast US$1,600 for both time frames.

"Safe-haven demand is strong at the moment on the global economic impact of the coronavirus. There are growing expectations that central banks will certainly need to take action if it continues to spread, particularly outside China," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

The number of new coronavirus infections inside China - the source of the outbreak - was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, with Italy and Iran emerging as epicentres of the rapidly spreading illness.

US health authorities, managing 59 cases so far, warned of the potential for a pandemic, although President Donald Trump said the country was in "great shape" to handle a looming health crisis.

Oil and Asian share markets slipped on Thursday, as investors sought safety in gold and bonds. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields also hit a record low earlier in the session.

Investors, meanwhile, have increased bets for a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve to ease the impact on the economy, according to an analysis of Fed funds futures compiled by the CME Group.

Money markets have also priced in cuts by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

"Markets are already pricing in some decent cuts to rates across the globe so that's the clear driver of (gold) prices and demand," ANZ's Mr Hynes said.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 12:01 AM
Transport

French carmaker PSA unveils mini electric Citroen car

[NANTERRE, France] Citroen, one of French carmaker PSA's brands, unveiled a mini electric car on Thursday aimed at...

Feb 27, 2020 11:35 PM
Government & Economy

UK rejects EU trade demands, threatens to walk away

[LONDON] Britain put the prospect of a chaotic Brexit back on the table on Thursday as it set out its red lines for...

Feb 27, 2020 11:10 PM
Consumer

India fines jewellery firm for withholding information in US$2b bank fraud

[BENGALURU] India's securities regulator on Thursday fined jewellery retailer Gitanjali Gems and its executives 50...

Feb 27, 2020 10:54 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open sharply lower on virus fears

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Thursday, joining a sell-off in most global bourses on fears the...

Feb 27, 2020 10:44 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus outbreak at 'decisive point': WHO chief

[GENEVA] The new coronavirus outbreak has reached a "decisive point", the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.