Gold's appeal rises as coronavirus hedge

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
GOLD is expected to rise to US$2,000 per ounce in the next few months, with more bullish forecasts putting the figure at US$3,000/oz, as the appeal of the yellow metal increases as a coronavirus hedge amid more economic uncertainty.
Gold prices have seen a resurgence...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes