IEA sees new European lockdowns denting oil demand outlook

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[LONDON] Renewed lockdown measures in Europe aimed at containing a rise in Covid-19 cases appear set to push the outlook for global oil demand toward the downside, an official with the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.
Keisuke Sadamori, IEA director for energy markets and security,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes