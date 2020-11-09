You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

IEA sees new European lockdowns denting oil demand outlook

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 3:46 PM

[LONDON] Renewed lockdown measures in Europe aimed at containing a rise in Covid-19 cases appear set to push the outlook for global oil demand toward the downside, an official with the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

Keisuke Sadamori, IEA director for energy markets and security,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold firms as Biden victory dents US dollar, raises stimulus hopes

Japan eyes replacing oil with hydrogen amid carbon neutral push

Australia state unveils US$23b energy roadmap in renewables push

Brent crude tops US$40 a barrel after Biden clinches US presidency

Sembcorp joins legal proceedings involving divested South African water assets

SIIC Environment Q3 revenue falls 4.1% on construction revenue decline

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 03:40 PM
Life & Culture

In Britain, the poppy appeal grapples with Covid-19 lockdown

[LONDON] Britain's poppy appeal, when tens of millions buy a red paper or metal poppy to remember the war dead and...

Nov 9, 2020 02:53 PM
Transport

Egypt says plans railway lines extending to Libya, Sudan

[CAIRO] Egypt's transport minister Sunday announced proposals to construct a railway line to reach the Sudanese city...

Nov 9, 2020 02:47 PM
Transport

Virgin's Hyperloop carries passengers for the first time

[LOS ANGELES] The Virgin Hyperloop made its first journey carrying passengers Sunday, in a test the company claimed...

Nov 9, 2020 02:39 PM
Transport

For high-flying billionaires, Embraer has a jet to match your Porsche

[FRANKFURT] These days, special-branded wristwatches and attaché cases that match your luxury sports car are so...

Nov 9, 2020 02:24 PM
Government & Economy

Dubai business conditions sour, reversing third-quarter gains

[DUBAI] Business conditions in Dubai dropped to the lowest levels since May amid a spike in coronavirus cases that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Brokers' take: Aviation a drag on SingPost's recovery, say analysts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for