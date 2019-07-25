You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

India considers more sugar export subsidies to cut reserves

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190725_CFSUGAR_3844296.jpg
A sugar wholesale market in Kolkata. India approved a plan in September to provide 55.38 billion rupees to sugar mills to boost exports and cut a domestic surplus.
REUTERS FILE PHOTO

New Delhi

INDIA plans to bolster efforts to boost sugar exports and help beleaguered mills in defiance of criticism from Brazil and Australia that its existing subsidies are keeping global prices low and hurting their farmers.

The government may reimburse exporters some ocean freight and marketing expenses, according to people familiar with the proposal, who asked not to be identified as it isn't public. The new measures would be in addition to current subsidies, which help millers with local transport costs and clearing arrears to growers, and be compliant with World Trade Organization rules, they said.

Such a move by India, struggling with record stockpiles, may rankle other producing countries. Australia, Brazil and Guatemala have jointly requested the WTO set up a panel to challenge India's subsidies and make the nation more accountable for its "trade-distorting" policies. India vies with Brazil as the world's biggest sugar producer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government is also mulling an increase in buffer stockpiles, and may ask millers to boost sugar reserves to five million tonnes from three million tonnes announced earlier, the people said. India may boost spending on storage expenses to 20 billion rupees (S$395.5 million) from 11.75 billion rupees. A food ministry spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

India approved a plan in September to provide 55.38 billion rupees to sugar mills to boost exports and cut a domestic surplus. It also more than doubled the subsidy it pays for cane in the year that began in October to help mills clear dues to farmers. Plus, the nation gave the go-ahead in February for a proposal to ask commercial banks to lend as much as 105.4 billion rupees in subsidised loans to help mills pay growers.

A policy to help boost sugar exports with a view to reducing reserves should be announced this month, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association. Opening stockpiles on Oct 1 are seen at 14.62 million tonnes, about 9.5 million tonnes more than the requirement to meet local demand for more than two months.

Mills are looking to export a record seven million tonnes in the year starting in October, according to the association. That compares with about three million tonnes estimated for 2018-19. The group has asked the government to provide export subsidies, but says any help should be within WTO rules. It also wants the government-controlled minimum price to be raised to 35-36 rupees per kilo from 31 rupees.

Some partial relief from bulging stockpiles may come from lower crop output. Sugar output may drop to a three-year low of 28.2 million tonnes in 2019-20 from a record of 32.95 million tonnes this year as dry weather parches fields in some major growing areas, according to the association. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil up as industry report shows hefty drop in US stockpiles

China's soybean crushers in no rush to buy from US despite Beijing tariff offer

Oil rises near US$64/barrel on second downed Iranian drone

Nico Steel says it can meet S$40m market cap to exit watch-list in 'reasonable time'

Crude futures pricing in Hormuz tensions, physical oil not so much

Saudi Arabia set to build first wind power plant

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

cbtl.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Consumer

Jollibee in US$350m deal to buy Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; shares fall 8%

Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jon Howes.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

colin-te-24.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek hires General Atlantic exec Fock Wai Hoong for S-E Asia role: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly