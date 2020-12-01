You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

India diesel sales take a dip with festive cheer fading fast

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 5:26 PM

AK_idsl_0112.jpg
Indian sales of diesel, the country's most-used fuel and a bellwether for economic activity, are dropping again as a festive season demand boost proves fleeting.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MUMBAI] Indian sales of diesel, the country's most-used fuel and a bellwether for economic activity, are dropping again as a festive season demand boost proves fleeting.

Sales of the fuel - used in transport, factories, construction and agriculture - fell year-on-year in November, according to preliminary data from officials with direct knowledge of the matter. That came after the previous month, when they clocked the first gains since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as the Diwali festival drove consumer spending and fuel consumption.

While the demand boost from the festival is usually felt over October and November, it seems to have evaporated more quickly than usual this year. The data are a reminder that the recovery path for India's economy, which technically entered a recession last week, will likely be a bumpy one as the coronavirus rages unabated.

Diesel sales at India's three biggest fuel retailers fell 7 per cent year-on-year in November, although rose 8.1 per cent month-on-month, the preliminary data show. Gasoline sales climbed 4.9 per cent year-on-year and 8 per cent month-on-month amid signs people are favoring cars and motorbikes over public transport to avoid infection.

The uneven fuel demand recovery is prompting Indian refineries - which are designed to maximize diesel output - to raise run rates while balancing and managing stockpiles. In recent months, some processors even purchased certain grades of fuels from other domestic refiners to make up for prompt shortfalls.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The data was compiled from Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp., which account for more than 90 per cent of the nation's fuel sales. The companies declined to comment when contacted.

India's economy contracted by 7.5 per cent in the third quarter, data showed last week, following a slump of almost 24 per cent in the previous three months. India remains a global hotspot for the virus, although daily infections have been cut in half since a peak of more than 97,000 in mid-September.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Wintry weather arriving in Europe boosts power and gas prices

Beer craze may boost Australia barley shipments to India

LG Chem to double China battery capacity to meet Tesla demand: sources

Dirty fuel demand jumps with more pollution kits on ships

Pilbara Minerals to buy Altura Mining's lithium project for US$175m

Gold rebounds from five-month lows as virus fears outweigh vaccine cheer

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 05:08 PM
Energy & Commodities

Wintry weather arriving in Europe boosts power and gas prices

[FRANKFURT] Colder-than-normal weather settling into Europe over the next week is poised give the second boost to...

Dec 1, 2020 04:51 PM
Transport

Aeroflot reports third-quarter core profit as traffic improves

[MOSCOW] Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot on Tuesday reported a third-quarter core profit (EBITDA) of 20.09...

Dec 1, 2020 04:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

SINGAPORE expects to announce soon the details of a single platform for consumers to aggregate their financial...

Dec 1, 2020 04:35 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC adopts risk-management framework Equator Principles for infrastructure projects

OCBC on Tuesday said it has adopted the Equator Principles, an internationally recognised risk-management framework...

Dec 1, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore, Hong Kong defer start of air travel bubble; review set for end-December

S&P 500 to swallow Tesla in one gulp; shares surge

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

Grounded pilots out of practice spark airline safety fears

Tyson accused of misleading interpreters at virus-hit plant

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for