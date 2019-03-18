You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

India's palm oil imports could jump to record as prices fall - analyst

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 4:48 PM

[MUMBAI]  India's palm oil imports in 2018/19 are likely to jump a tenth from a year earlier to a record high, as a sharp fall in the prices made the tropical oil more attractive for buyers than rival soyoil and sunflower oil, industry officials told Reuters.

Higher purchases by the world's biggest edible oil importer could support palm oil prices  that are trading near their lowest level in three months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Palm oil imports are going to rise in the coming months. At current price level, it is very competitive compared to soyoil and sunflower oil," said Govindbhai Patel, managing director of trading firm G.G. Patel & Nikhil Research Company.

The country's palm oil imports in the 2018/19 marketing year that started on Nov.1 could jump 10.3 percent from the previous year to 9.6 million tonnes, he said.

Palm oil's discount to rival soyoil has widened to over US$200 per tonne from US$133 in March 2018, according to data compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), a Mumbai-based trade body.

Malaysian palm oil futures fell to 2,038 ringgit (US$676.16) a tonne on Friday, the lowest in three months, due to weak demand and ample supplies.

India's sunflower oil imports are likely to remain largely steady around 2.5 million tonnes, but soyoil imports could fall slightly from last year's 3.05 million tonnes as local supplies have increased, Patel said.

Soybean production in 2018/19 is estimated to have risen 38 percent from a year ago to 11.5 million tonnes, according to the Soybean Processors Association of India.

India primarily imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. It also buys small volumes of sunflower oil from Ukraine and canola oil from Canada.

Palm prices are attractive but refiners are not making money due to lower refining margins, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the SEA.

"Refiners are gatekeepers. As they are earning less from palm oil refining, they are not aggressively importing despite lower prices," Mehta said.

The import duty difference between crude and refined palm oil halved to 5 percent for supplies from Malaysia after India changed the duty structure.

"The lower duty difference is prompting some traders to import refined palm oil instead of crude," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm, adding the country's imports of refined palm oil could jump a third from a year ago to 2.8 million tonnes in the current marketing year.

"The winter is nearly over. As palm is cheaper and temperature is rising, refiners will step up imports," he said.

In winter months, household palm oil consumption falls in India as the tropical oil solidifies at lower temperature.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Wastewater - private equity’s new black gold in US shale

Chinese delegation to visit Argentina to discuss stalled nuclear deal, says government source

Saudis urge Opec+ to stick with oil cuts as job not yet done

Sweetener or fuel? The sugar market is watching what Brazilian mills are planning

Oil dips on weak economic outlook, but Opec-led cuts still support

Algerian crisis adds one more uncertainty to oil markets

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
3 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
4 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
5 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

Must Read

BP_YuuZoo_180319_76.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo says to close all Singapore operations, lay off staff on continued trading suspension

_MG_1055.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC concerned about 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment: CEO

Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel expands cross-border payments alliance with Japan mobile payments tech firm addition

BP_construction_180319_78.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
SME

Debt payment behaviour of Singapore's construction sector worsens in Q4 2018: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening