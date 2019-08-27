You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

India's trade ministry recommends import tax hike on Malaysian refined palm oil

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 11:43 AM

nz_palmoil_270891.jpg
India's trade ministry has recommended raising the tax on refined palm oil imports from Malaysia to 50 per cent from 45 per cent to curb cheaper purchases of the commodity, a government document said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] India's trade ministry has recommended raising the tax on refined palm oil imports from Malaysia to 50 per cent from 45 per cent to curb cheaper purchases of the commodity, a government document said.

The ministry has recommended raising the import tax for six months, said the document seen by Reuters.

India, the world's biggest edible oil importer, currently imposes a 40 per cent import tax on crude palm oil (CPO) and 50 per cent on refined palm oils. But shipments of refined palm oils from Malaysia have since January been taxed at 45 per cent, under an agreement with Malaysia.

The change in duty structure reduced the effective duty difference between CPO and refined palm oil for Indian refiners to 5.5 per cent from 11 percent for shipments from Malaysia, making overseas buying of refined palm more lucrative than CPO.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That led to a 727 per cent surge in Malaysia's refined palm exports to India in the first half of 2019 to 1.57 million tonnes compared with the same period a year before, according to data compiled by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

Rising shipments of refined palm oil have hit local refiners, said Mumbai-based trade body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), which has filed an application with the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for an investigation.

The DGTR, trade ministry's investigative arm, in its preliminary findings accepted SEA's contention that imports of refined palm oil from Malaysia "have caused serious injury and are threatening to cause serious injury to domestic producers."

"We are hopeful that the Finance Ministry will soon issue a notification to implement the DGTR's recommendations," B.V. Mehta, executive director of the SEA, told Reuters.

The duty hike will reduce cheaper imports of refined palm oil and also provide level-playing field to Indonesia, which was losing share in Indian market, Mr Mehta said.

India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Separately, government sources on Friday said India planned to impose an extra 5 per cent tax on vegetable oil imports within weeks and use the revenue to help boost the country's stagnating oilseed production. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

CEO's buyout offer for Delong 'not fair but reasonable': IFA

Oil rises after Trump says China trade deal likely

Odebrecht proposes to creditors to swap debt for equity instruments: statement

Mooncakes, trade war boosting China's demand for palm oil

Oil falls 1% as US-Iran optimism faces US-China trade deal hopes

Gold rallies towards US$1,600 as US-China trade war bites

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Must Read

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

New IPOS entity to help Singapore firms take their intangible assets global

nz_hyflux_270856.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says has inked restructuring agreement with Hyflux

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly