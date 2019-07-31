You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesia declares state of emergency and fights fires in palm-growing hot spots as drought looms

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190731_FIRE_3849898.jpg
Fires raging at a palm oil plantation in Pekanbaru, in Riau province, one of the country's main palm oil-growing region. Riau is the worst affected province this year with fires scorching about 28,000 hectares of land.
PHOTO: AFP

Jakarta

INDONESIA is stepping up efforts to prevent a repeat of haze that blanketed much of South-east Asia four years ago by deploying thousands of firefighters and emergency response teams in its main palm oil- and rubber-producing regions.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in some provinces after detecting 84 hot spots. More than 9,000 personnel from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, the military, police, environmental groups and private companies, including Asia Pulp & Paper Co have been deployed to combat the fires so far this season.

An estimated 11.8 million hectares of land across the archipelago is having a long and unusually dry season this year with the livelihoods of 48.5 million people at risk, according to Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Culture.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That's revived memories of the 2015 haze, when stinging smoke from the illegal burning to clear land for palm oil and paper plantations blanketed Singapore, parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand for over a month.

Provincial governments of Riau, South Sumatra, West, South and Central Kalimantan, the main palm oil and rubber producing areas, have declared a state of emergency to deal with the fires. The government has already warned of risk to its rice crop from the long dry spell that's expected to last until October.

Forest fires from illegal burning to clear land for palm oil and paper plantations are a recurrent event in South-east Asia's biggest economy. Their frequent occurrence prompted President Joko Widodo to order a moratorium on new permits to clear forest and peat land for palm oil cultivation. Riau, one of the country's main palm oil-growing region, is the worst affected province this year with fires scorching about 28,000 hectares of land already, the disaster mitigation agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency detected 27 hot spots in Riau, 26 in Jambi, 14 in Central Kalimantan, 12 in West Kalimantan and five in South Sumatra as of Monday. It has deployed 33 helicopters for water bombing in Riau, South Sumatra, West and Central Kalimantan. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Singapore to stop LNG indices, sheds hope of being main price hub

BP profit outstrips forecasts, buoyed by higher oil output

Malaysia could replace Indonesia as top palm oil supplier to India

Japfa Q2 profit drops by 83.1% on fair value loss and higher sales costs

Singapore to stop 'Sling' LNG indices, sheds hopes of main price hub

Oil edges up on prospect of US interest rate cut

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_FEDS_250732.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Rates softening, but firms not biting

BT_20190731_TOPGLOVE_3850070.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Aspion's ex-directors countersue Top Glove over RM1.37b deal, breach of employment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly