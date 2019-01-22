You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesia palm prices to rise to US$600 per tonne amid output fall: analyst

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 12:10 PM

[MALAYSIA] Indonesian palm oil prices are forecast to rise to as high as US$600 a tonne amid rising demand from the food and energy sector, slowing production growth and falling global palm and vegetables oil stockpiles, said industry analyst Thomas Mielke.

Benchmark palm oil prices on the Bursa Malaysia rose 1.2 per cent to 2,252 ringgit (S$743.34) a tonne on Tuesday, while Indonesian crude palm oil prices on a free-on-board basis were at US$508 a tonne on Friday.

"World stocks of palm oil and of all oils and fats (are) forecast to drop by 1 and 1.8 million tonnes respectively in January-September 2019," according to Mr Mielke's presentation for an industry conference in Karachi on Saturday that was reviewed by Reuters.

Palm oil stocks in Indonesia were at 3.9 million tonnes in November, having peaked at close to 5 million tonnes in July. Malaysian inventories climbed to a record high of 3.2 million tonnes in December.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Mielke, the editor of the Hamburg, Germany-based newsletter Oil World, also forecast that production growth in Indonesia will slow to 1.5 million to 2 million tonnes in 2019 from 4.2 million tonnes growth in 2018.

Meanwhile, Malaysian production is set to rise by 0.5 million tonnes in 2019 to about 20 million tonnes, after a drop of 0.4 million tonnes last year, he said.

"World output (will) rise by 2.8-3.2 million tonnes in Oct-Sept 2018/2019," said Mr Mielke.

Palm oil output in Malaysia last year edged down to 19.5 million tonnes, while Indonesia production was forecast at 47.6 million tonnes in 2018.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Singapore-based investment firm eyes powering off-grid South-east Asia

PetroChina flags US$1.5b writedown while profit doubles 

China firms funding coal plants offshore as domestic curbs bite: study

An effort to bring fracking to Britain hits pause

Confident oil industry set to ratchet up spending in 2019

To meet climate goals, world urged to reuse natural resources

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

SL_sgx_281218_37.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, M1, Soilbuild Reit, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening