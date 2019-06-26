You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesia to cull 3 million chickens in a bid to boost prices

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 10:00 PM

doc75ym4pbrvow4ng40p14_doc75ymaibvrrny33u6myx.jpg
People take free chickens from poultry farmer association during a protest to the government about low prices of chicken outside Mayor's office in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, June 26, 2019
REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has told poultry breeders to cull around 3 million chickens over a two-week period from Wednesday to prop up plunging prices, as farmers protested by giving away thousands of live birds for free.

Indonesia has been producing more chicken than it consumes, putting pressure on prices. Chicken farmers have been complaining that live bird prices have been below a government floor price and cost of production for months.

Breeders increased chicken production to cash in on an expected upturn in demand during the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holidays earlier this month. But the Agriculture Ministry said the demand did not turn out as expected.

In response, the government has told farmers to cull 68-week old chickens over a two-week period until July 9, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sugiono, the ministry's director of breeding and livestock production, estimated 3 million chickens would be culled, reducing the supply of day-old chicks by 1.5 million per week.

In the city of Yogyakarta on Java island, where prices were especially low, protesting farmers gave away 5,000 chickens, saying prices had been depressed for 10 months, even with a spike in demand around the Muslim fasting month.

According to the agriculture ministry, the average price of live birds in Indonesia was 20,216 rupiah (S$1.93) per kg on Tuesday, compared with a government floor price of 18,000 rupiah per kg.

The government sets a floor and ceiling price for several staple foods, including chicken and corn.

Farmers in Yogyakarta said they had to sell their birds for only 7,000 rupiah per kg.

The association of Yogyakartan farmers said their businesses were dying and almost bankrupt. "Some of us are afraid to raise chickens," it said in a statement.

Indonesia previously ordered the culling of 6 million breeder chickens to control oversupply back in 2015. 

The agriculture ministry is prepared to order more culling if prices do not rise.

"If the prices of live birds are not yet in line with benchmark prices ... culling of parent stock of 60-week old chickens will be launched," I Ketut Diarmita, director general of livestock and animal health at the ministry, said.

Indonesia produced 3.6 million tonnes of chicken meat last year, but only consumed 3.1 million tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Philadelphia oil refinery to seek closure after massive fire: sources

China iron ore futures fall further as supply woes ease

BlackRock unit aims to boost Asian renewable-energy portfolio to US$5 billion

China halts Canadian meat shipments over bogus documents

US crude oil stocks fall 7.5 million barrels: API

Oil prices tick up ahead of US crude stock data

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

doc75ydbik23dz8a4dy3dm_doc75cwdkq7hfl59ni6lz.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

file73348ewfss1gn04mc6g.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

loyang link.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output worse than expected, down by 2.4% in May

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening