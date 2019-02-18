You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Indonesian presidential hopefuls vow energy self-sufficiency through palm

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 2:37 PM

file73vhqew7v2vznq5511m.jpg
Indonesia's two presidential candidates pledged on Sunday to achieve energy self-sufficiency by boosting the use of bioenergy, particularly fuelled by palm oil, to cut costly oil imports by Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's two presidential candidates pledged on Sunday to achieve energy self-sufficiency by boosting the use of bioenergy, particularly fuelled by palm oil, to cut costly oil imports by Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, has been pushing for all diesel fuel used in the country to contain biodiesel to boost palm consumption, slash fuel imports, and narrow a yawning current account gap.

In a televised election debate, President Joko Widodo said if he won a second term the government planned to implement a B100 programme, referring to fuel made entirely from palm oil, after last year making it mandatory to use biodiesel containing 20 per cent bio-content (B20).

"We hope 30 per cent of total palm production will go to biofuel. The plan is clear, so we will not rely on imported oil," Widodo said, adding that Indonesia's crude palm oil production had reached 46 million tonnes a year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Agreeing on the importance of bioenergy for self-sufficiency, his opponent Prabowo Subianto said if elected he would also "boost the use of palm oil, palm sugar, cassava and ethanol from sugar (cane)".

The challenger did not elaborate on his bioenergy plan, but his campaign team has proposed using millions of hectares of degraded land to cultivate palm sugar to produce energy.

Widodo's government has previously said it would offer incentives for developers of B100, which the net oil importer hopes can replace fuel imports within three years.

Indonesia's state energy company PT Pertamina has signed an agreement with Italian oil company Eni to develop a refinery in Indonesia that would produce fuel completely derived from crude palm oil (CPO).

Oil imports have contributed to Indonesia's widening current account deficit and the volatility of the rupiah currency. The government claimed that its biodiesel programme would save billions of dollars in diesel fuel imports.

Although retired general Prabowo agreed with Widodo on several points during the debate, he said Indonesia's "land and water, and the resources within" must be controlled by the government.

"We are of the view that the government must be present in detail, thoroughly, firmly and actively to correct inequalities in wealth," he said.

The challenger said the proportion of small farmers' holdings in the country's palm plantations should also be larger. Smallholders currently account for roughly 40 per cent of Indonesia's 12 million hectares of palm oil plantations.

Farmers currently do not require larger plots of land, but instead, they need a programme to boost yield from their current farm, Mansuetus Darto of Palm Farmers Union said.

He added that farmers wanted more clarity on Widodo's B100 programme and have asked to ensure that small holders play a greater role in the biodiesel supply chain.

"This is an important task for Jokowi on how to prevent big palm companies to be the only main suppliers and not farmers," Darto said, referring to the president's nickname.

Both candidates expressed support for greater control of Indonesian natural resources.

President Widodo highlighted Pertamina's takeover of stewardship of major oil and gas blocks from foreign operators, and an agreement for a state company to purchase a 51 per cent stake in the giant Grasberg copper mine from Freeport McMoRan.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Malaysian palm oil prices seen steady in 2019 - MPOC

Oil hits 3-month high on Opec cuts, US sanctions on Iran, Venezuela

AusGroup seeks a balanced portfolio

Shell sets limit to how clean oil output can be in climate push

The Opec+ oil deal is standing on one wobbly leg

Oil prices edge higher as Wall Street recoups losses

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses

Must Read

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Feb 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Hyflux, iX Biopharma, Frasers Property, Challenger, Courts

Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening