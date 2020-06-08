You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Iron ore surges as Vale's mine shutdown fans supply concerns

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 10:13 AM

[NEW YORK] Iron ore futures jumped after top iron ore miner Vale SA was ordered to shut operations at a complex that accounts for about a 10th of its output, adding to supply woes and boosting concerns that surging Covid-19 cases in Brazil will disrupt other mines.

Prices surged to US$103 a ton in Singapore on Monday, the highest since August 2019, after a Brazilian labor court issued the order to halt mining at the Itabira complex after 188 workers tested positive, restoring a ban sought by prosecutors that Vale had fended off last month.

The halt is in place until a final court ruling or until Vale satisfies labor inspectors on its control measures, with a daily fine set at 500,000 reais (S$140,000).

In a statement Saturday, Vale said that while the shutdown order may create shortages in the Brazilian market, the Rio de Janeiro-based company is sticking with its annual output guidance. Until Friday's closure ruling, Vale had managed to operate through the pandemic, adopting safety measures without stalling output.

"In isolation, this disruption does not change our outlook for a global iron ore surplus," Tyler Broda, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients. "It does however serve to reinforce structural supply-side concerns about Brazilian production."

SEE ALSO

Brazil court accepts charges against 2 men formerly linked to Sembmarine subsidiary

The shutdown comes as Covid-19 explodes in Latin America, with the region's highly urbanized population of 600 million becoming the new global epicenter. Brazil is now second only to the US in number of cases.

In April, Vale cut its production guidance to between 310 million tons and 330 million tons. That revised projection considers as much as 15 million tons of losses from eventual Covid-19 impacts.

Considering the expected monthly production of 2.7 million tons from Itabira, "there is no need, at this moment, to revise the guidance," it said.

The company said the Itabira shutdowns may cause shortages of pellets for blast furnaces used in the domestic market given the mines supply the Tubarao pelletizing complex.

Vale said it has adopted measures to suspend activities at Itabira and, regardless of any new initiatives, it has already taken preventative and containment actions in line with World Health Organization protocols, such as reducing its workforce, mass testing and screening and social distancing.

Before the Itabira order, the iron ore market was widely expected to flip from a deficit to a surplus in the second-half, with lower prices seen on a recovery in Brazil exports. Vale has made preparations to resume operations at its Southern and Southeastern systems, according to a China Metallurgical News interview with executive director for ferrous minerals Marcello Spinelli. The miner's fatal dam disaster site last year, which crimped shipments, is part of the Southeastern systems.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Sugar shipping rush in Brazil amid Covid surge causes huge vessel logjam

Oil climbs over 2% after Opec+ extends output cuts to end-July

Opec, allies agree to extend deep output cuts through July

Rosneft says no change to dividend policy despite lower state stake

Mexico to sit out extension of Opec+ oil output cuts

Opec+ agrees to extend output cuts as cheats offer penance

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 02:22 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's service sector sentiment rises 7.6 points in May

[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in May, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday, although the...

Jun 8, 2020 02:14 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC Asia-Pacific chief risk officer to step down

[HONG KONG] HSBC Holdings chief risk officer for Asia-Pacific Ed Jenkins will step down from his role at the Asia-...

Jun 8, 2020 02:06 PM
Consumer

Alibaba-backed newspaper says Q1 revenue dropped 50%

[HONG KONG] South China Morning Post, the Hong Kong newspaper backed by Alibaba, saw its revenue plunge by...

Jun 8, 2020 02:00 PM
Banking & Finance

Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks to market dollar sukuk: document

[DUBAI] Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) hired a group of 10 banks to arrange a global investor call on Monday for a...

Jun 8, 2020 01:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Sugar shipping rush in Brazil amid Covid surge causes huge vessel logjam

[NEW YORK] More than 70 ships are lined up at Brazil's port of Santos to load sugar for export in a queue that may...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.