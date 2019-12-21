You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

JPMorgan metals traders under Singapore scrutiny: sources

Sat, Dec 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

nz_jpmorgan_201265.jpg
Regulatory scrutiny of precious metals trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of the world's largest gold brokerages, has expanded to Singapore and ensnared two more bank employees, according to people familiar with the situation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

REGULATORY scrutiny of precious metals trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of the world's largest gold brokerages, has expanded to Singapore and ensnared two more bank employees, according to people familiar with the situation.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is looking into the bank's precious metals trading unit, three sources confirmed.

A probe in the US has resulted in criminal charges against six current and former employees of the bank. Regulators in the UK are also interested in the matter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JPMorgan's global precious metals trading staff has shrunk to around half a dozen people, industry sources say. Tonny Ka, the bank's head precious metals trader in Singapore, has been put on leave, two of the people said.

SEE ALSO

Bankers predict more big Asia IPOs after best quarter since 2010

The regulatory attention has also forced out Donald Turnbull, who until recently led JPMorgan's global precious metals trading operation out of New York, one person told Reuters.

Efforts to reach Mr Turnbull were unsuccessful. Mr Ka, a long-time JPMorgan employee who recently won a trading award from the Shanghai Gold Exchange, did not respond to requests for comment.

The exact nature of MAS' interest is unclear. It has not publicly accused the bank of wrongdoing. A spokesman said that, as a matter of policy, the central bank "does not comment on our dealings with specific financial institutions".

JPMorgan has said in US regulatory filings that its metals trading practices are the subject of probes from "various authorities" and that it is "responding to and cooperating with these investigations".

The ongoing probe by US officials, which includes the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, has already resulted in charges against six people in 2018 and 2019 related to alleged spoofing activity between 2007 and 2016.

Spoofing involves placing bids to buy or offers to sell contracts with the intent to cancel them before execution, allowing traders to influence prices.

The US charges have alleged the illegal trading practices took place across JPMorgan's global precious metals trading desks in New York, London and Singapore.

Four of those charged in the US have pleaded not guilty. Two others pleaded guilty; one of them, Christiaan Trunz, spent time on JPMorgan's Singapore metals desk, according to the DOJ. He is "cooperating with the ongoing investigation", the department said in August.

Scott Willig, listed online as a commodities trader, has replaced Mr Turnbull as head of global precious metals trading, two people said. Mr Willig did not respond to requests for comment. REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 21, 2019 05:50 AM
Stocks

Europe: Brexit optimism puts stocks within spitting distance of record high

[LONDON] European stocks came close to a record high on Friday as further confirmation of a Jan 31 Brexit date saw...

Dec 21, 2019 05:44 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end at records again, extending rally

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks again finished at records on Friday as continued optimism about trade talks and the US...

Dec 20, 2019 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Chinese buyer closes ISEC Healthcare offer with 56.5% ownership

CHINESE healthcare player Aier Eye Hospital Group now holds 56.53 per cent of Catalist-listed ISEC Healthcare as at...

Dec 20, 2019 10:56 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens at record high on sustained trade optimism

US stock indexes opened at record highs on Friday amid optimism over a further winding down in Sino-US trade...

Dec 20, 2019 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

US Q3 GDP growth unrevised at 2.1%

US officials on Friday confirmed their picture of moderate but steady economic growth in the third quarter of this...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly