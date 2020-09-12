Jurong Port expects cargo volumes to return to normal in coming months after current drop

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
WHILE volumes coming through Jurong Port (JP) have dropped, the port operator said it is confident that "volumes will go back to normal in the next couple of months".
"With construction effectively coming to a halt the last few months, there has not been any cement coming...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes