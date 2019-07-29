You are here

Jurong Port Tank Terminal secures PetroChina as anchor tenant

Mon, Jul 29, 2019 - 10:10 AM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Jurong Port Tank Terminal's (JPTT) petroleum and petrochemical storage facility in Jurong Island has been fully leased, with China's PetroChina taking up all of its phase 1 capacity, JPTT's chief executive Ooi Boon Hoe said in a statement on Monday.

JPTT's phase 1, which comprises 252,000 cubic metres (cu m) of clean storage and petrochemicals capacity, started partial operations on April 1 this year.

PetroChina officials weren't immediately available for comment.

"The majority of the existing tanks are used for gasoline storage with the balance used for chemical components for the blending of gasoline," the JPTT official said.

"When fully operational, the terminal will boast approximately 550,000 cu m of storage capacity." 

