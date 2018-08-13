You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Alaska's oil-producing North Slope

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 11:06 AM

[ANCHORAGE, Alaska]  A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck on Sunday near the native Alaskan village of Kaktovik and part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge where the Trump administration plans to allow oil drilling, but no injuries or damage were reported.

The temblor, which occurred just before 7 a.m. (1500 GMT), was the most powerful on record to hit Alaska's oil-producing North Slope, said Paul Huang, a seismologist and deputy director of the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska.

No tsunami alert was generated, though ground motion was felt as far away as Fairbanks, Alaska, nearly 400 miles (644 km) to the south.

The quake had no impact on operations of the Trans Alaska Pipeline system that carries North Slope crude 800 miles (1,300 km) to the marine terminal at Valdez, according to a statement from Alyeska, the consortium that runs the pipeline.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alyeska said it would conduct follow-up inspections of the pipeline and related facilities. Inspection teams likewise found nothing amiss at the Prudhoe Bay oil field about 85 miles (137 km) to the east, said Megan Baldino, a spokeswoman for BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc, which operates the field.

The quake, initially measured at a magnitude 6.5, was followed by a series of aftershocks, the largest of which was a 6.0 tremor, according to the US Geological Survey.

The main earthquake was centered 40 miles (64 km) southwest of Kaktovik, a coastal Inupiat village of about 260 residents at the northern edge of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).

State emergency officials said they had no reports of damage, but locals in Kaktovik said the tremor did not pass unnoticed.

"I felt a little shaking and felt dizzy, and felt the shelves shaking," said Archie Brower, assistant manager at the Kaktovik Kikiktak grocery.

The epicenter also lies near an area the US Interior Department plans to lease for petroleum exploration along ANWR's coastal plain, which had been off-limits to fossil fuel development until a provision was enacted as part of President Donald Trump's 2017 tax bill.

The vast and environmentally pristine coastal plain, wedged between the Beaufort Sea and Brooks Range mountains, is prized for its importance to caribou, polar bears and other wildlife but is believed to hold billions of barrels of oil.

"Scientifically, however, this region is poorly understood and the behavior of the fault or faults responsible for today's earthquake are not known," the Alaska Earthquake Center in Fairbanks said in a bulletin.

Strong earthquakes are not uncommon in seismically active Alaska, but they tend to occur in remote, sparsely populated regions where there is little or no damage.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Australia's APA recommends Hong Kong firm CKI's buyout deal

Sanctions on Iran give China lead in gas project

Caspian Sea nations to sign landmark deal

US federal agency halts all work on Atlantic Coast Pipeline after judges revoke permits

Indian Oil's quarterly profit jumps as refining margin doubles

Cheniere signs 25-year LNG sales deal with Taiwan's CPC

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht
3 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
4 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
5 A closer look at the US-China trade war
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

BP_No Signboard_130818_58.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Federal International, Ace Achieve, ESR Reit, No Signboard, ComfortDelGro

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening