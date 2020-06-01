You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's Petronas says 'optimising production volume' on low LNG prices

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 1:47 PM

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia's Petronas said on Monday it was "optimising its production volume" to adapt to low liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices and reduced demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company was responding to a Reuters query from last week on cuts in gas production and reduced LNG export volumes.

Reuters reported last week that monthly LNG export volumes from Malaysia, the world's fourth-largest exporter of the super-chilled fuel, in May were set to drop to their lowest since mid-2018 as state-owned Petronas cut its shipments of spot cargoes.

"In tackling the challenges posed in today's environment of low LNG prices and tightened demand due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Petronas is optimising its production volume to adapt to the market slowdown," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement, without elaborating on what that meant for production.

"The current measures in place are expected to continue for the near future, as industries and businesses instil new health and safety regulations and stricter operations brought about by the global pandemic," according to the statement.

SEE ALSO

Singapore agrees to suspend HSR project till Dec 31

Petronas added that it will continue to supply its customers in ongoing contracts as planned and the contracts "will not be affected by any changes in the gas production output".

Coronavirus-induced lockdowns are pummelling gas demand worldwide, pushing Asia's spot prices to record lows and forcing some suppliers to start cutting output.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

All Singapore pump prices down after SPC's two-week standoff

Rio Tinto apologises for blowing up 46,000-year-old Aboriginal site

Hot stock: Rex shares up 17.4% after deal completion for 2 Norwegian Sea drilling licences

China's solar giants forced to cut prices as virus curbs demand

Oil prices slip as wary traders eye upcoming Opec+ meeting

Rex unit completes deal for 15% stake in 2 Norwegian Sea drilling licences

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 01:32 PM
Consumer

Macau's gaming revenues tumble 93.2% in May as coronavirus hit

[HONG KONG] Gambling revenue in Macau slid 93.2 per cent in May year-on-year as authorities imposed restrictions in...

Jun 1, 2020 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

ECB expected to pump up eurozone support as pandemic persists

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] The European Central Bank could announce Thursday hundreds of billions of euros in new bond-...

Jun 1, 2020 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

UK ex-foreign ministers call for G-7 Hong Kong monitor group

[LONDON] Seven former British foreign ministers Monday called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push G-7 allies to...

Jun 1, 2020 12:38 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's Bayfront teams up with Japan's top law firm Nishimura

SINGAPORE legal firm Bayfront Law has teamed up with Nishimura & Asahi to tap the top Japanese law firm’s global...

Jun 1, 2020 12:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: First Reit units sink 11% after news of Lippo Karawaci rental restructuring

THE unit price of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) fell on Monday after its former parent company...

UPDATED 30 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.