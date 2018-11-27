You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's Petronas to hike govt payout as Q3 profit jumps 43 per cent

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 5:57 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian state-owned energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, on Tuesday said it will increase its dividend payout to the government after its third-quarter net profit jumped on higher revenue and oil prices.

The new administration led by Mahathir Mohamad is relying more on Petronas - a significant contributor to government revenue and the country's largest employer - to offset a revenue shortfall from the government's plan to scrap a consumption tax.

Higher and more stable oil prices have helped boost profit and dividends from Petronas even as its sales of liquefied natural gas had been recently hit by a supply disruption.

Profit for July-September rose to 14.3 billion ringgit (S$4.69 billion) from 10.0 billion ringgit in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue increased 19 per cent to 63.9 billion ringgit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The board expects the group's performance to show an improvement compared to the previous financial year," the company said in a statement.

The company said its board last month approved an additional special 2 billion ringgit dividend to the Malaysian government - its sole shareholder - on top of the 24 billion ringgit it has already committed for the year.

In the 2019 budget tabled earlier this month, the government said it will get a one-off dividend of 30 billion ringgit from Petronas next year, on top of the regular dividend of 24 billion.

Petronas is the only manager of Malaysia's oil and gas reserves, and is the world's third-biggest LNG exporter after Qatar and Australia.

The company said production volume totalled 2.313 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) per day for the first nine months of the year, up from 2.296 mmboe per day in the same period in 2017.

However, LNG sales volume dropped by 1.12 million tonnes from a year earlier to 20.79 million tonnes.

Petronas told Reuters last week that a leak from the Sabah Sarawak Gas Pipeline in January had impacted production at the Kebabangan gas field in the eastern state of Sabah.

The gas field is expected to return to full capacity by August 2019.

REUTERAS

Energy & Commodities

Just say no: Adios cocaine as cocoa becomes hot in the Amazon

Saudi Aramco plans gas investments of US$150b over next decade - CEO

Clean power sees first win over fossil fuels in emerging markets

Africa LNG set to surge as floating projects cut time to market

Norway eyes offshore wind to power Nyhamna gas processing plant

Oil breaks above US$60/bbl, but doubts about growth curb gains

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
3 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
4 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
5 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

Must Read

kimly.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

IMG_8681.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore services sector revenue up by 8% in Q3

tuas.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches Tuas, Tampines sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening