You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex

Sat, Jun 29, 2019 - 2:25 PM

[MEXICO CITY] An US$8 billion syndicated loan to Mexico's national oil company Pemex is a sign of confidence by more than 20 banks involved in the operation, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, after a recent credit downgrade for the firm.

The deal to renew Pemex credit lines and refinance liabilities was announced on Thursday.

"These actions demonstrate that there is confidence. The banks don't act without information, they don't take a decision like this because they like the government. They know that Pemex is in very good health," Mr Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

He said the terms of the loan reduced interest rates, although he did not specify by how much. He said the financing was available for five years, up from three years under a previous arrangement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pemex, saddled with about US$106 billion in debt and facing the prospect of a costly credit rating downgrade, announced in February it was working on the financial operation.

Earlier in June, Fitch cut its rating on Pemex's US$80 billion of bonds from investment grade to speculative grade, or "junk," with a negative outlook. Many investors expect a second downgrade from Moody's Investors Service to formally confirm Pemex as junk credit.

"Everybody is questioning, and betting that the economy will go badly, but when these actions happen it helps a lot because it demonstrates confidence," Mr Lopez Obrador said.

Syndicated loans are a financing vehicle that spreads the lenders' risk between several institutions.

Later on Friday, Pemex said in a statement the financial operation does not amount to new debt for the company, as it allows the refinancing of debt up to US$2.5 billion and the renewal of two revolving credit lines up to a total of US$5.5 billion.

"The interest rate of the operation was closed with Libor +235, which is equivalent, at the close of the operation, to an equivalent fixed rate of 4.15 per cent," the statement said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall, but post weekly gain ahead of G-20 talks, Opec

US-Iran rhetoric a side show amid global slowdown, trade talks

China will continue to import Iranian oil: Chinese official

Singapore port authority suspends bunker craft licence of Inter-Pacific Petroleum

China copper importers seek new metal sources as scrap crackdown bites

There are way too many hogs in the US and not enough exports

Editor's Choice

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

Jun 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit

Most Read

1 S-E Asia a good region to build tech, entrepreneurial ecosystem: panellists
2 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
3 Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS
4 SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years
5 Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

Must Read

BT_20190629_PG1COVER29_3821589-1.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Brunch

Reinventing the wok

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

BT_20190629_GOLD4SW8_3822009.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

US-Iran rhetoric a side show amid global slowdown, trade talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening