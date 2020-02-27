You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Mining giant Rio Tinto assessing coronavirus threat

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Melbourne

RIO Tinto Group warned the coronavirus outbreak could "create significant uncertainty" in the short-term as it reported on Wednesday a windfall from iron ore's price surge in 2019 that spurred profits to an eight-year high.

The No 2 miner is seeking to both reward investors and fund new growth, even as rivals like Anglo American plc cut back on returns to pivot more decisively to mergers and acquisitions, and project spending. Rio paid out a total of US$7.2 billion in full-year dividends, compared to 2019 capital expenditure of US$5.5 billion.

Rio, which derives about half of its revenue from China, said all "operations are looking at opportunities to adjust to the impact of the Covid-19 virus on market conditions", according to a statement. The Oyu Tolgoi copper operation in Mongolia earlier flagged it was experiencing a slowdown in exports to China.

The company will "adjust production levels and product mix to meet customer requirements", if the global growth outlook worsens, and teams in Singapore and Shanghai are closely monitoring the impacts of the coronavirus on China.

SEE ALSO

Frasers Property offers support to Singapore mall tenants

Rio aims to make its own operations carbon neutral by 2050 and pledged to spend US$1 billion on the plans over the next five years. However, Rio won't set targets for pollution caused by customers using its products, known as scope 3 emissions. That sets the producer at odds with peers like BHP Group, and BP plc.

The producer said it had "benefited from robust demand" for higher quality iron ore and from supply constraints in the export market last year. The company this month cut guidance on annual shipments to between 324 million and 334 million tonnes amid damage to infrastructure caused by a cyclone. That raises the prospect of Rio's shipments falling for a second straight year.

Rio will target first production at the Winu copper project in Western Australia in 2023, the company said.

Rio's Sydney-traded shares have declined 2.8 per cent in the past year, as BHP has fallen 5.3 per cent. The earnings statement was released on Wednesday after trading closed. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil slides for 4th day as pandemic fears deepen

Indonesia to raise palm oil export levies

Pressure mounts on Australia pensions to drop fossil fuels

Oil slides for fourth day as virus fears deepen

Mining Giant Rio Tinto flags virus uncertainty threat

Virus alarm drives rotation into gold with record ETF flows

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 12:38 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Feb 27, 2020 12:18 AM
Transport

Lufthansa and United weigh takeover of Portugal's TAP

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa and United Airlines are considering taking over TAP-Air Portugal , a German newspaper reported...

Feb 27, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

Teacher confirmed as first French coronavirus death

[PARIS] A 60-year-old teacher who died in Paris after falling ill with the new coronavirus has become the first...

Feb 26, 2020 11:45 PM
Real Estate

US new home sales surge to 12-1/2-year high in Jan

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes raced to a 12-1/2-year high in January, pointing to housing market...

Feb 26, 2020 11:18 PM
Companies & Markets

ISEC Healthcare Q4 net profit edges up 1% to S$2.3m

CATALIST-LISTED ISEC Healthcare's net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 inched up 1 per cent to S$2.3...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly