Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Growth in the food safety industry

The Hot Seat: Growth in the Food Safety Industry

Synopsis: Asiatic Agricultural Industries is a local manufacturer of crop protection products, which aims to contribute towards food security and safeguard public health. Chan Chek Chee, chairman of Asiatic Agricultural Industries shares where growth in the agribusiness is, and what are the current disruptors.

