MPA to issue up to two more LNG bunker supplier licences

THE Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will issue up to two additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supplier licences to support growing demand for LNG bunker in Singapore, it said on Wednesday.

It has launched a request for proposal for parties seeking to supply LNG bunker to the Port of Singapore, MPA said in a press statement.

MPA said the proposal must contain an end-to-end LNG bunkering solution which should include details about its LNG supply and delivery model, LNG sources and the marketing plan for the sale of LNG bunker.

The closing date for the submission of proposals to MPA will be on Dec 15, 2020. The authority said it hopes to announce the award of the new licences by February 2021.

FueLNG and Pavilion Energy Singapore are the two licensed LNG bunker suppliers in the Singapore port.

MPA said interested parties should ask for a copy of the request for proposal document by emailing LNG_bunkering_RFP@mpa.gov.sg.