You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

New Zealand refiner to shrink, may convert to import terminal in face of competition

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 4:15 PM

[MELBOURNE] Refining NZ said on Thursday it is considering shutting New Zealand's only oil refinery and turning it into a fuel import terminal in the long run, but first will reduce its operations to cut costs and break even into 2021.

Refining NZ's Marsden Point refinery has been under pressure due to competition from mega refineries in Asia and rising power and gas costs in New Zealand. Its woes worsened this year as Covid-19 lockdowns hammered fuel demand for planes and ships.

In an update on a strategic review on the plant's future, the company said it would cut costs and shrink to focus on markets where it is most competitive relative to imports, mainly around Auckland.

Chief executive Naomi James said the company has been shored up over the past six months by its three customers - Z Energy and the New Zealand units of Exxon Mobil and BP - which pay a "fee floor" when margins drop below the plant's fixed operating costs.

Over a full year that would amount to NZ$140 million (S$125.3 million).

SEE ALSO

Gas industry sees strong demand post-Covid, LNG shortfall by mid-decade

"So we have been protected from how low refining margins have gone," Ms James told Reuters. "Simplification for us means operating within...that level of revenue."

The refinery's gross margin collapsed to just US$0.67 a barrel in March-April, down from a historical average around US$5.

Longer term, the company is working on plans to convert the plant, which produces about 70 per cent of the country's fuel needs, into a fuel import terminal.

The company will discuss fuel security with the government. Ms James said the risks of importing refined products rather than crude for the refinery were manageable.

Z Energy said it believes "moving to an import terminal model is the best outcome for the refinery and New Zealand".

BP NZ said the company supports the direction Refining NZ is taking. Mobil NZ said it would continue working with Refining NZ as it weighs its next steps.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Darkened duty-free shops are fuelling a worldwide chocolate glut

Oil dives over 5% as US crude stocks hit record, Covid-19 cases mount

Gold soars to near 8-year high as fears of new virus wave grow

Wells Fargo signs multi-year contracts with Shell for clean energy

Virus-hit meat plants from UK to Brazil stop China exports

Malaysian palm oil producers step up perks to retain foreign workers amid pandemic

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 04:16 PM
Life & Culture

Tennis: Murray confident will play at high level again

[MUMBAI] Andy Murray took his defeat to Kyle Edmund at the 'Battle of the Brits' event in stride and the former...

Jun 25, 2020 04:12 PM
Real Estate

Australia tech titans to build world's tallest 'hybrid timber' tower in Sydney

[SYDNEY] Global software giant Atlassian will build the world's tallest "hybrid timber" building for its new...

Jun 25, 2020 04:12 PM
Government & Economy

Singaporeans First party dissolves

THE Singaporeans First (SingFirst) party founded by former senior civil servant and presidential candidate Tan Jee ...

Jun 25, 2020 04:10 PM
Government & Economy

Former PM Goh Chok Tong retires from politics

EMERITUS Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong has decided to retire from politics and will not stand in the coming General...

Jun 25, 2020 03:51 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end 2.3% lower as second wave dents risk appetite

[SEOUL] South Korean shares plunged on Thursday after a surge in coronavirus cases and the International Monetary...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.