You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Newcrest CEO says primed for Americas push with Toronto listing

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 11:25 AM

[MELBOURNE] Newcrest Mining Ltd, Australia's largest gold producer, will be better positioned to push ahead with growth in the Americas after winning approval for a new listing in Toronto, according to its top executive.

The producer won conditional clearance to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange from next week, and is returning to the bourse amid renewed investor appetite for gold equities and to reflect the company's emphasis on growth in the region, Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Biswas said Tuesday in a phone interview.

Melbourne-based Newcrest has spent about US$1.3 billion since last year to acquire the Red Chris mine in Canada and to increase its exposure to the Lundin Gold Inc's Fruta del Norte operation in Ecuador. It's also focused on exploration in the US, Mexico and Chile.

"This cements that and obviously puts some more emphasis on it," MrBiswas said. "It increases our optionality when we want to do things." Newcrest, which raised about A$1.2 billion (S$1.17 billion) in share sales this year, has had renewed interest from North American investors in recent months as gold prices surged to a record. The company previously removed a Toronto listing in September 2013 after trading in Canada for about 18 months.

"There's a heightened interest in gold, particularly from generalist funds, and you're starting to see some of that money coming into the market," MrBiswas said. "I see no reason for that not to continue." Mr Biswas, who took up his post in July 2014, has been named among potential contenders to be appointed as CEO of Rio Tinto Group, which is seeking a new leader. He previously ran Rio's Pacific Aluminium unit.

SEE ALSO

Australian gold miner Northern Star offers to buy Saracen Mineral in S$5.57b deal

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In response to the speculation, Mr Biswas said that having worked to improve reliability and performance at Newcrest's key operations, he now wants to helm the miner's growth drive. "That's a very rare thing," he said. "It would be really cool for me to be able to execute that, and that's my focus."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Australian gold miner Northern Star offers to buy Saracen Mineral in S$5.57b deal

UK's Johnson pitches wind-driven recovery from pandemic

Exxon's plan for surging carbon emissions revealed in leaked documents

Goh Jin Hian steps down as Cordlife chairman amid IPP lawsuit

Golden Agri incorporates Brazilian sugar subsidiary

Oil jumps 6% on Trump health update, Norway shutdowns

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 11:25 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets extend rally on stimulus hope, easing uncertainty

[HONG KONG] Asian equities rallied again on Tuesday as investors picked up the baton from their US counterparts,...

Oct 6, 2020 11:19 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australian gold miner Northern Star offers to buy Saracen Mineral in S$5.57b deal

[MELBOURNE] Australian gold miner Northern Star Resources on Tuesday offered to buy smaller peer Saracen Mineral...

Oct 6, 2020 11:13 AM
Energy & Commodities

UK's Johnson pitches wind-driven recovery from pandemic

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline plans on Tuesday for Britain to "build back greener" from the...

Oct 6, 2020 11:04 AM
Government & Economy

Cases rise in Australia's virus hotspot, but most linked to known outbreaks

[SYDNEY] Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria state on Tuesday reported a slight rise in new cases, but...

Oct 6, 2020 11:03 AM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon's plan for surging carbon emissions revealed in leaked documents

[HOUSTON] Exxon Mobil had plans to increase annual carbon-dioxide emissions by as much as the output of the entire...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Bigger is better for Singapore home buyers

Share of perps in bond issues hits 6-year low as demand, yields dip

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.