You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Norway oil, gas union widens six-day drilling rig strike

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 7:17 AM

[OSLO] A Norwegian union for workers on offshore oil and gas drilling rigs stepped up a six-day strike on Monday that has slightly hit oil output after employers did not respond to demands for higher wages and pension benefits.

The union is adding 900 workers to the strike, under a plan announced last week, after failing to win concessions before a midnight (2200 GMT) deadline since almost 700 workers on the rigs went on strike on Tuesday.

The expanded strike will not have any immediate extra impact on oil or gas production beyond the closure last week of Shell's Knarr field, which produces 23,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Both the Safe union and employers in the Norwegian Shipowners' Association said late on Sunday they had no contacts or new offers during the weekend.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The websites of both sides, which they said would notify workers of any breakthroughs, had no updates as the deadline passed.

"The escalation takes place from midnight as planned," Safe union spokesman Roy Aleksandersen said just before deadline. The workers on the offshore oil and gas rigs went on strike after rejecting a proposed wage and pension deal.

The employees joining the action work on exploration and production drilling rigs owned by Saipem, Transocean, Songa Offshore, Odfjell Drilling, Archer and COSL, among others.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

US oil boom a costly surprise for traders

Trump doesn't owe Putin for selling more oil

Trump considers tapping US oil reserve as prices at the pump rise

Hedge funds curb bets on rising oil price just as rally falters

Corporate digest

Asian cities working towards a greener scenario

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Oxley executives in buying spree: CEO takes 11m shares at S$3.9m
3 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
4 Singapore flash Q2 GDP growth misses forecasts at 3.8% but economists stick to full-year estimates
5 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BP_iHiS_160718_4.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Innovative local healthcare firms face scaling up challenges

BT_20180716_ETCARE16_3501308.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Startups

KroniKare cuts wound diagnosis to mere seconds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening