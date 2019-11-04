You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Norway's Ugland says nine crew abducted by pirates from vessel off Benin

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 7:42 AM

[OSLO] A vessel owned by Norwegian shipping firm J.J. Ugland was boarded by pirates while at anchor off the coast of Benin on Saturday, and nine crew members were kidnapped, the company said on Sunday.

The remaining crew of the Norwegian-flagged MV Bonita notified local authorities, and the vessel docked at the port city of Cotonou later on Saturday, the company said in a statement. The dry bulker Bonita carried a cargo of gypsum, a mineral commonly used as fertiliser, which was destined for Benin, Ugland said.

While piracy has decreased worldwide, West Africa's Gulf of Guinea is a high-risk area for abductions and armed robbery, the International Maritime Bureau, a unit of the International Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement last month.

Shippers have reported several abductions in the region in recent months, including eight crew members taken from a German-owned vessel off Cameroon in August, and 10 Turkish sailors off the coast of Nigeria in July.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Citing safety reasons, the Norwegian shipowner did not reveal the crew's nationalities or how many had avoided capture.

SEE ALSO

How the trade war and a changing China are roiling world shipping

"The Ugland Emergency Response Team are handling this situation as per contingency plans, and they are in contact with relevant authorities. ... The families of the crew members have been contacted and will be kept informed by Ugland," the company said in the statement.

REUTER

Energy & Commodities

CEO behind Occidental, Anadarko mega-deal faces investor scrutiny

Saudi Arabia gives approval for Aramco IPO

Pig deaths on Russian border suggest China's outbreak is spreading

Aramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit US$2 trillion IPO target

Fracking halted in England over earthquake fears: UK government

Oil rises nearly 4% on US-China trade hopes, but sets weekly decline

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 07:40 AM
Life & Culture

Louis CK looks to accelerate comeback admitting to sexual misconduct

[RICHMOND] Louis CK is back on the road. Starting Saturday night in Richmond, Virginia, the one-time comedy king,...

Nov 4, 2019 06:42 AM
Energy & Commodities

CEO behind Occidental, Anadarko mega-deal faces investor scrutiny

[HOUSTON] Vicki Hollub is set to face investors for the first time since leading Occidental Petroleum Corp's...

Nov 4, 2019 06:18 AM
Consumer

McDonald's fires CEO after relationship with employee

[CHICAGO] Steve Easterbrook has been fired from his role as chief executive of McDonald’s, the fast-food chain...

Nov 4, 2019 06:13 AM
Transport

Merkel wants Germany to have 1 million electric-car charging points by 2030

[FRANKFURT] Germany should have one million charging stations for electric cars by 2030, Chancellor Angela Merkel...

Nov 4, 2019 06:09 AM
Government & Economy

Nigeria's border closure to last at least until end-Jan

[ABUJA] Nigeria will keep its land borders closed to trade until at least Jan 31, 2020, the customs spokesman told...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly