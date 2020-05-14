You are here

Norway's wealth fund blacklists giants over coal

Glencore, Anglo American, Germany's RWE, South Africa's Sasol, Dutch firm AGL Energy among the list
Thu, May 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Oslo 

NORWAY'S US$1 trillion wealth fund is excluding some of the world's biggest commodities firms from its portfolio, including Glencore and Anglo American, because of their use and production of coal. Underlining the growing role of climate considerations for long-term investors, the...

