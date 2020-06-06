You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil climbs 5% on US jobless drop, Opec+ meeting hopes

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 6:54 AM

nz_oilrefinery_060620.jpg
Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected fall in the May US jobless rate and Opec's decision to bring forward to Saturday discussions on whether to extend record production cuts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected fall in the May US jobless rate and Opec's decision to bring forward to Saturday discussions on whether to extend record production cuts.

Brent crude futures settled up US$2.31, or 5.8 per cent, at US$42.30 a barrel, surging 19.2 per cent on the week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose US$2.14, or 5.7 per cent, to US$39.55 a barrel, rising 10.7 per cent on the week.

The US Labor Department reported a surprise fall in the jobless rate to 13.3 per cent last month from 14.7 per cent in April.

Brent has risen 17 per cent since May 29 to reach a three-month high, in a range more comfortable for producers like Russia. The contract has more than doubled since crashing as low as US$15.98 a barrel on April 22. WTI is up 11 per cent.

Both benchmarks were headed for a sixth week of gains, lifted by the output cuts and signs of improving fuel demand as countries ease lockdowns imposed to fight the new coronavirus outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Oil trader Winson takes OCBC to court over Hin Leong deal

"Opec and the US jobless drop boosted the market," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "If we see jet fuel demand recover, that may give us hope that we can look ahead to a day where these supplies can dwindle down," said Mr Flynn, pointing to American Airlines Group's announcement Thursday about increased US flights in July.

Russia's energy ministry said a video conference of a group of leading oil producers, known as Opec+, would be held on Saturday.

The market was hopeful that some laggard countries may have agreed to align with the production cut deal.

Opec+ had said it would bring forward the meeting, which had been scheduled for next week, should Iraq and others agree to boost adherence to supply cuts.

Two Opec+ sources said Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed to extend deeper cuts until the end of July but said Riyadh was also pushing to extend them until the end of August.

If Opec+ fails to agree to roll over the output curbs, the cut could drop back to 7.7 million bpd from July through December as previously agreed.

Adding support was Tropical Storm Cristobal. It is expected to enter the central Gulf of Mexico, an area rich with offshore platforms, and could make landfall along Louisiana's refinery row on Sunday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Geo Energy fails to get noteholders' nod to ease notes terms

Oil trader Winson takes OCBC to court over Hin Leong deal

Oil honchos hit pay dirt as their companies go broke

Oil India calls on Singapore experts to handle gas blowout

Keppel O&M, Borr Drilling defer delivery of 5 jackup rigs to 2022

Oil trader Winson demands payment from OCBC for Hin Leong deal

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 6, 2020 08:11 AM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard offices searched in probe targeting senior management

[ASCHHEIM] Wirecard AG's headquarters were searched on Friday morning by German prosecutors as part of a probe...

Jun 6, 2020 07:58 AM
Life & Culture

Blood pressure drugs linked to lower Covid-19 death risk; two journals retract studies

[BENGALURU] The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and...

Jun 6, 2020 07:51 AM
Garage

Miguel McKelvey, co-founder of WeWork with Adam Neumann, to leave company

[BENGALURU] WeWork's Miguel McKelvey, who co-founded the troubled office-sharing startup with Adam Neumann, will...

Jun 6, 2020 06:51 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street rallies to end higher on surprise jobs report

[BENGALURU] Wall Street surged on Friday after a strikingly upbeat May jobs report unexpectedly provided the...

Jun 6, 2020 06:49 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rack up hefty gains as cyclicals rally

[BENGALURU] European stocks racked up their best week in two months on Friday, with investors scooping up battered...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.