You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil climbs over 2% after Opec+ extends output cuts to end-July

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 9:00 AM

ym-crudeoil-080620.jpg
Oil prices rose more than 2 per cent early on Monday to their highest in three months after Opec and its allies including Russia agreed to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices rose more than 2 per cent early on Monday to their highest in three months after Opec and its allies including Russia agreed to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July.

Brent crude climbed to as high as US$43.41 a barrel and was trading at US$43.32 by 0000 GMT, up US$1.02, or 2.4 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 83 cents, or 2.1 per cent, to US$40.38 a barrel. Both hit their highest since March 6.

Brent has nearly doubled since the start of April, propped up by an unprecedented production cut of 9.7 million barrels per day by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), Russia and allies.

The Opec+ group prolonged on Saturday the deal to withdraw almost 10 per cent of global supplies from the market by a third month to end-July.

Following the deal, world's top exporter Saudi Arabia sharply raised its monthly crude prices for July.

SEE ALSO

Opec, allies agree to extend deep output cuts through July

Still, compliance to the agreement among Opec members such as Iraq and Nigeria remains an issue.

"While the errant producers such as Iraq and Nigeria have vowed to reach 100 per cent conformity and compensate for prior underperformance, we still think they will likely continue to have some commitment issues over the course of the summer," Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said.

"The potential return of Libyan output could also cause considerable challenges for the Opec leadership."

In southwestern Libya, two major oilfields have reopened after months of a blockade that shut off most of the country's production.

Even as oil prices recovered, they are still well below the costs of most US shale producers, leading to shutdowns, layoffs and cost cutting in the world's largest producer.

The number of operating US oil and natural gas rigs fell to a record low for a fifth week in a row in the week to June 5, according to data from Baker Hughes Co.

Nearly 30 per cent of US offshore oil output was also shut on Friday as tropical storm Cristobal entered the Gulf of Mexico. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Opec, allies agree to extend deep output cuts through July

Rosneft says no change to dividend policy despite lower state stake

Mexico to sit out extension of Opec+ oil output cuts

Opec+ agrees to extend output cuts as cheats offer penance

Malaysia prime minister appoints Petronas CEO to run Malaysia Airlines

Petronas CEO to resign after five years: state media

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 09:09 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan bank lending surges at record pace in May as pandemic-hit firms hoard cash

[TOKYO] Japanese bank lending rose at the fastest annual pace on record in May as cash-strapped companies tapped...

Jun 8, 2020 09:04 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, UOB, ST Engineering, HPHT, Banyan Tree

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Jun 8, 2020 08:55 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's economy minister warns against premature fiscal, monetary steps to stimulate demand

[TOKYO] Japan's Economy Minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said it was premature to deploy fiscal and monetary steps...

Jun 8, 2020 08:50 AM
Government & Economy

Minneapolis city council votes to dismantle police

[WASHINGTON] The police department in the US city of Minneapolis will be dismantled and rebuilt, city councilors...

Jun 8, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies, cheaper yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, breaking through the 23,000-point mark as investors took heart from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.