You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 6:37 AM

nz_oilrefinery_080426.jpg
Oil slumped on Tuesday in the face of swelling crude supplies and weak fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, while investors also grew cautious over expectations that the world's biggest producers would quickly agree on output cuts.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil slumped on Tuesday in the face of swelling crude supplies and weak fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, while investors also grew cautious over expectations that the world's biggest producers would quickly agree on output cuts.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled US$2.45, or 9.4 per cent, lower at US$23.63 a barrel, accelerating their losses late in the day, ahead of weekly US crude oil inventory reports. Brent crude futures settled at US$31.87 a barrel, losing US$1.18, or 3.6 per cent.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, showed crude stocks surged by 11.9 million barrels last week to 473.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 9.3 million barrels.

US government oil inventory data comes out on Wednesday.

"I can't think of a scenario in any way shape or form where that can be a bullish situation," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. "It's going to be a gigantic crude oil build, it's going to be a gigantic petrol build."

SEE ALSO

Oil higher as hopes build for output cut amid coronavirus crisis

The top global suppliers of crude, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, plan to meet on Thursday to discuss reducing output, but several energy ministers have said they will do so only if the United States joins in with its own cuts, sources told Reuters.

"The market is indicating that it wants some more certainty on whether the Russians and Saudis will strike a deal to limit supply," said Gene McGillian, vice-president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

On Tuesday, the US Department of Energy, noting new monthly forecasts, pointed out that production is already dropping without government involvement.

Any final agreement on how much the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known collectively as Opec+, will curb output would depend on volumes that producers such as the United States, Canada and Brazil are willing to cut, an Opec source said on Tuesday.

Opec+ has been curtailing production in recent years even as US producers ramped up output to make the country the world's biggest crude producer.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Opec had not asked him to push domestic oil producers to cut production to buttress prices. He also said US output was already declining in response to falling prices.

US crude production is expected to fall by 470,000 barrels per day (bpd) and demand is set to drop by about 1.3 million bpd in 2020, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

US motor petrol consumption will reach some of the lowest levels in 20 years in the second quarter of 2020, it said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil higher as hopes build for output cut amid coronavirus crisis

Gold falls from 1-month high

China's commodities industry shows signs of recovery

The state of Chinese commodities shows recovery taking hold

Olam's processing facilities to remain operational, staff on staggered shifts

Alaska to see lower revenue, weaker output on oil price slump: report

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 06:39 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street rally fades as markets weigh latest on virus

[NEW YORK] US stocks gyrated on Tuesday as markets grappled with the latest figures on the coronavirus outbreak,...

Apr 8, 2020 06:32 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares at 1-month high on hopes coronavirus crisis may be easing

[BENGALURU] European shares rallied for a second straight day on Tuesday with investors focusing on early signs that...

Apr 8, 2020 12:17 AM
Banking & Finance

Pound rallies as risk appetite returns, traders await news on Johnson

[LONDON] Sterling rallied on Tuesday with a broad rebound in risk markets encouraging some selling of the dollar,...

Apr 7, 2020 11:56 PM
Transport

Lufthansa grounds Germanwings in sweeping restructuring

[FRANKFURT] Lufthansa on Tuesday said it will ground its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul...

Apr 7, 2020 11:29 PM
Technology

WhatsApp tightens sharing limits to curb virus misinformation

[SAN FRANCISCO] WhatsApp on Tuesday placed new limits on message forwarding as part of an effort to curb the spread...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.