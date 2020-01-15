You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil edges up after five days of losses ahead of US-China trade pact

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 6:26 AM

rk_oilrefinery_150120.jpg
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after five days of declines as the United States and China prepared to sign a preliminary trade deal and as Middle East tensions eased.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after five days of declines as the United States and China prepared to sign a preliminary trade deal and as Middle East tensions eased.

Brent futures gained 29 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to settle at US$64.49 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended 15 cents, or 0.3 per cent, higher at US$58.23.

That put WTI front-month futures below the second month for the first time since Nov 19, a situation traders call contango.

Both benchmarks pared gains in post-settlement trading as data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, indicated that US crude stockpiles increased unexpectedly last week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

API data indicated US crude inventories rose by about 1.1 million barrels in the week to Jan 10. Analysts had expected a draw of 474,000 barrels. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due to report official government inventory data on Wednesday morning.

SEE ALSO

Oil falls 1% as focus shifts to high US fuel stocks

Analysts said oil found technical support after WTI fell to a five-week low of US$57.72 before bouncing off the 200-day moving average.

The expected signing of a Phase 1 US-China trade agreement on Wednesday, marking a major step in ending a dispute that has cut global growth and dented demand for oil.

"Oil prices are tentatively rebounding after seller exhaustion kicked (in) as investors await the next developments on the trade front and whether we see a strong pickup with global demand following the phase-one trade deal," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York, said in a report.

China has pledged to buy more than US$50 billion in energy supplies from the United States over the next two years, according to a source briefed on the trade deal.

Despite the trade dispute, China's crude oil imports surged 9.5 per cent in 2019, setting a record for a 17th straight year as demand growth from new refineries propelled purchases by the world's top importer, data showed.

Crude price gains, however, were limited as concerns about possible supply disruptions eased due to a decline in tensions in the Middle East.

The recent declines came as investors unwound bullish positions built after the recent killing of a senior Iranian general in a US air strike which sent oil prices to a four-month high earlier this month, said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

In the United States, the EIA projected the pace of oil production growth would slow to 3 per cent in 2021, the lowest since 2016 when output declined.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

'Potential corporate fundraising' behind share price jump: BlackGold

Brookfield was already a hydro giant, now It’s going after solar

Russia's Sakhalin 2 plant offers LNG cargoes for February: sources

Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery: ambassador

Protests and outrage as Siemens backs Australian mine project

Oil falls 1% as focus shifts to high US fuel stocks

BREAKING

Jan 15, 2020 06:39 AM
Government & Economy

Final passage of USMCA likely this week: top US senator

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate is expected to approve a landmark continental trade agreement with Canada and Mexico this...

Jan 15, 2020 06:37 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan Chase, Citi surge on Q4 profits; Wells Fargo stumbles again

[NEW YORK] US banking giants JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup posted strong profits on Tuesday, while Wells Fargo...

Jan 15, 2020 06:33 AM
Technology

Pinterest pops past Snapchat in US

[SAN FRANCISCO] Shares in Pinterest popped on Tuesday after a market tracker reported that the online bulletin board...

Jan 15, 2020 06:31 AM
Stocks

Europe: LVMH rally boosts shares ahead of US-China trade deal

[BENGALURU] A record high for Louis Vuitton owner LVMH and a rally in homebuilder Taylor Wimpey helped to push...

Jan 15, 2020 06:28 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end choppy session lower

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday as earnings season opened with mixed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly