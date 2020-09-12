You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil ends lower for second week as stockpiles rise, demand weakens

Sat, Sep 12, 2020 - 6:59 AM

nz_oilrefinery_120940.jpg
Oil prices were little changed on Friday, but posted their second straight weekly loss as stockpiles rise around the world and fuel demand struggles to rebound to pre-coronavirus levels.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices were little changed on Friday, but posted their second straight weekly loss as stockpiles rise around the world and fuel demand struggles to rebound to pre-coronavirus levels.

Both Brent and US crude lost about 6 per cent on the week after a series of signals that showed markets still have an abundance of supply. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait cut official selling prices to Asia, US stockpiles rose and traders are booking vessels for storage.

Brent ended the session down 23 cents or 0.6 per cent at US$39.83 a barrel, while US crude settled up three cents at US$37.33 a barrel.

Coronavirus infections are growing in several countries, led by India, where the health ministry reported a record daily jump of 96,551 new cases on Friday, taking the official total to 4.5 million.

US stock markets ended lower for a second week following several economic indicators that suggest a long and difficult recovery from the pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Mauritius oil spill ship operator to pay 1b yen

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The financial markets are continuing to set the tone, including on the oil market... fears about an oversupply have added to the general feeling of uncertainty," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

In the United States, crude stockpiles rose two million barrels last week. Refineries slowly returned to operations after production sites were shut due to storms in the Gulf of Mexico.

Traders are starting to book tankers again to store crude oil and diesel, another signal of oversupply amid a stalled economic recovery as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

The market monitoring committee Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia, or Opec+, will meet on Sept 17 to consider how to deal with worldwide oversupply. The group reduced output in the spring to allow stockpiles to run down.

In recent days, both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait lowered their official selling prices for crude to Asia for October, a signal of slower demand.

Money managers cut their net long US crude futures and options positions in the most recent week, a sign hedge fund managers expect further weakness in the oil markets.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port expects cargo volumes to return to normal in coming months after current drop

Asia Gold: Still no takers as Indian dealers offer discounts for fourth week

Japan's Orix to buy US$980m stake in India's Greenko Energy

SGX securities turnover up 18% in August on portfolio rebalancing, vaccine hopes

Gold slips from one-week peak as stronger US dollar weighs

Jurong Port commences construction on S$200m port-centric ecosystem

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 12, 2020 06:06 AM
Stocks

Europe: M&A lifts shares despite Brexit worries

[BENGALURU] European shares ended a choppy trading session higher on Friday, as investors weighed signs of a pick up...

Sep 12, 2020 05:59 AM
Stocks

US: Dow ends higher but Wall Street posts 2nd straight weekly drop on tech slide

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq slid and the S&P 500 closed little changed on Friday as early gains in technology and...

Sep 11, 2020 11:08 PM
Banking & Finance

Singlife, Aviva Singapore to merge in S$3.2b deal

HOMEGROWN insurer Singapore Life (Singlife) intends to merge with Aviva Singapore in a deal valued at S$3.2 billion...

Sep 11, 2020 11:04 PM
Transport

Nissan to issue US$8b in US dollar-denominated debt

[TOKYO] Japan's Nissan Motor will issue US$8 billion in dollar-denominated debt and is considering euro-denominated...

Sep 11, 2020 10:52 PM
Life & Culture

Football: Klopp laments switch back to three substitutes ahead of new season

[BENGALURU] Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that the Premier League's decision to return to a system...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

Singlife, Aviva Singapore to merge in S$3.2b deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.