You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil extends gains on rising Mideast tensions

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 8:50 AM

WH_oil_231432.jpg
Oil prices added to recent gains on Monday, with Brent nearly at US$70 a barrel as escalating tensions in the Middle East fanned worries about disruptions to supplies.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices added to recent gains on Monday, with Brent nearly at US$70 a barrel as escalating tensions in the Middle East fanned worries about disruptions to supplies.

Brent crude futures rose to a high of US$69.95 a barrel and were at US$69.65 a barrel at 0016 GMT, up US$1.05 or 1.5 per cent from Friday's settlement.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$63.86 a barrel, up 81 US cents or 1.3 per cent, after touching an intraday high of US$64.27.

Oil prices jumped more than 3 per cent on Friday after the United States killed a top Iranian commander in an air strike on Baghdad airport.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Iraqi government on Sunday called on American and other foreign troops to leave Iraq, heightening concerns of a widening Middle East conflict that may disrupt oil supplies from the region.

SEE ALSO

Oil prices surge on fallout from killing of Iran general in US air strike

US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened "major retaliation" against Iran if Tehran were to retaliate for the killing.

"The assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani will trigger a long cycle of regional escalation with significant risks to US assets and Mideast energy infrastructure that nevertheless stop short of war," Eurasia Group analyst Ayham Kamel said in a note.

"But the risk of limited conflict is real. It would include substantial Iranian attacks on Gulf energy targets and direct naval clashes between the US and Iran."

The Middle East accounts for nearly half of the world's oil production, while Iraq is the second largest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Rex seeks oil in Oman to steady topline growth

Will oil become a weapon of choice for Iran?

Baltic pipeline opens to ease gas dependence on Russia

US oil workers leave Iraq after air strike on Iranian leader

Oil prices jump after US kills Iranian military leader

Exxon signals Q4 weakness in chemicals and refining, offset by asset sale

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 09:15 AM
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: DBS, Olam, KIT, Tan Chong, GuocoLand, Citic Envirotech

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Jan 6, 2020 09:06 AM
Government & Economy

Trump doubts North Korea leader will break promises on denuclearisation

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he did not expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to break his...

Jan 6, 2020 08:55 AM
Companies & Markets

Pan-United inks MOU with South Korea conglomerate for new AI platform

SOUTH Korean ready-mix concrete company, Eugene Corporation, will explore opportunities to adopt Pan-United...

Jan 6, 2020 08:47 AM
Companies & Markets

Jackspeed suspends shares after selling entire business

JACKSPEED Corporation, a leather trim manufacturer for car seats, has requested a share suspension with immediate...

Jan 6, 2020 08:41 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Dec factory activity contracts at faster pace as output slumps: PMI

[TOKYO] Japanese manufacturing activity shrank at a faster pace in December than in the previous month as output...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly