You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil extends gains, supported by surprise US jobs report

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 9:39 AM

BP_Oil_080719_48.jpg
Crude prices rose on Monday, adding to gains in the previous session on better-than-expected US jobs data, although gains were tempered by worries over the prolonged Sino-US trade war.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Crude prices rose on Monday, adding to gains in the previous session on better-than-expected US jobs data, although gains were tempered by worries over the prolonged Sino-US trade war.

Brent crude futures were up 10 cents, or 0.2 per cent, by 0048 GMT at US$64.33. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent at US$57.65 a barrel.

"A very cautious open this morning supported by a better than expected (non-farm payrolls)," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets in Bangkok. "Traders remain incredibly cautious about the dimmer global economic overhang."

Both oil benchmarks fell last week as concerns about a slowing global economy outweighed risks to supply. Brent fell more than 3 per cent and WTI shed more than 1.5 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US job growth rebounded strongly in June, with government payrolls surging, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed on Friday, suggesting May's sharp slowdown in hiring was probably a one-off.

Employers added 224,000 jobs last month, the most in five months, the report showed.

But the US-China trade war has dampened prospects of global economic growth and oil demand.

The lack of concrete progress in resolving the acrimonious trade war between the United States and China, however, means the bar could be very high for the US Federal Reserve not to lower borrowing costs at its July 30-31 policy meeting.

White House Economic advisor Larry Kudlow has confirmed top representatives from the United States and China will meet in the coming week to continue trade talks.

Still, Japan's core machinery orders fell for the first time in four months in May, posing the biggest monthly drop in eight months in a worrying sign that global trade tensions are taking a toll on corporate investment.

Oil received some support from simmering tensions over Iran and after an extension last week to output cuts by OPEC and its allies.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil minister Zanganeh says hopeful Iran's oil exports will improve: TV

Power outage hits Venezuela's largest refinery complex: lawmaker

Cheaper natural gas is forcing out coal at Germany's power plants

Oil giant Total's chief announces new unit to invest in forests

US soybean farmers struggling even as prices recover

Petrobras splits trading teams into local and international

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
3 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
4 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
5 Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

Must Read

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

BT_20190708_NSTROWE8_3828186.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening